Liverpool will "try everything" to seal a top-four finish, vows Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp admits it would be a disappointment if Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League this season, but vowed that they should "try everything" to finish in the top-four.

The Reds have only taken part in the competition once since 2009, with Brendan Rodgers' side knocked out in the group stages in 2014, having been one of the most-feared teams in Europe under Rafael Benítez in the previous decade.

But Liverpool are on course to return to the Champions League this term, sitting fourth in the Premier League, but cannot afford any more slip-ups with Arsenal and Manchester United in close pursuit.

Klopp's side are the only team within the top-six with a league fixture this weekend, playing host to Burnley at Anfield on Sunday afternoon - and the manager admitted it would be "wonderful" for the club to book their place in the Champions League again this year.

The German joked that Liverpool "would probably be very good in the Champions League" and "need a wildcard" because of their record against the top teams in the league.

Klopp said that "of course" the situation is in Liverpool's hands, adding: "In this moment I think we should only think about how we can do it. Would it be a disappointment if we don’t reach it? Yes because we think we should qualify for it."

But he also acknowledged that "it is possible" that they won't quality "because of the league, because of the opponents and all that stuff."

Reds boss says he needs no extra motivation to seal Champions League return

Yet Klopp declared that if Liverpool fail to qualify then it "would be because of us" and called upon his team to "take that situation like it is" because it is their "big target" and they "want to do everything to get it."

"The top six or seven teams can't be sure that they will be in the top-four," admitted Klopp, saying that "last week they were already in" and "then they are already out" but stating that "there are a lot of games to play" before the end of the season.

He said that "for nobody it is already decided" and that as long as Liverpool "have the opportunity" to reach the Champions League then they "should try everything" because "it is wonderful to play there and it would be important for the club."

The Reds boss admitted that Barcelona's improbable triumph over Paris Saint-Germain last week, winning their second-leg 6-1 - with three goals in the final eight minutes - having lost the first-leg 4-0.

They became the first team in the Champions League era to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit and Klopp revealed that he was watching and that it only whets the appetite of Liverpool's squad and staff to be involved in the competition.

He insisted that he does not "miss" the tournament because Liverpool "were not good enough to qualify for it" last season, finishing seventh in the league and losing out in the Europa League final.

But he said that he still knows "it is wonderful to play there" and continued: "I don't need this feeling in front of the television to be highly motivated to go there next year, but when I watched it this week, especially the Barcelona game, I thought: 'I love football'. It is unbelievable that things like this are possible. It was great to watch."