Jürgen Klopp rules Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson out of Manchester City clash

(Picture: Getty Images - Mike Hewitt)

Jürgen Klopp has ruled Liverpool's Jordan Henderson out of their huge trip to Manchester City next weekend but hopes the captain can at least return to running in the coming international break.

The England midfielder has not featured in any of the Reds' last three games with a foot injury, watching from the sidelines as Liverpool earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Klopp's charges had to come from behind to win, but midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can delivered a huge three points with goals either side of the break which hugely bolster the club's hopes of a top-four finish.

Looking ahead to the trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's City in a week's time, Klopp revealed in his post-Burnley press conference that Henderson will remain absent.

Klopp: No chance Henderson will play vs City

Asked if the Liverpool skipper could feature for England later this month, with clashes against Germany and Lithuania awaiting, Klopp said: "No chance. No."

He hoped that the two-week international break will "bring him back" but said that there is "no game possible in this time" which is "how it is."

"He cannot train, he for sure cannot play against City and it makes sense that he is doing the rehab," the German boss said.

Klopp added: "Hopefully he can run in the second week of the break and then we have to see."

Although the Reds boss was not asked about him, centre-back Dejan Lovren could also be a doubt for the heavyweight showdown against City with a new injury issue.

The Croatian was absent from the match-day squad against Burnley despite having returned to training earlier in the week from a knee injury which had forced him to miss the entire month of February.

He was back on the bench against Arsenal the previous weekend and though unused, was expected to return to the line-up against the Clarets before a back problem allowed Ragnar Klavan to keep his place.

Reds more hopeful on Firmino fitness

Roberto Firmino was another absentee, missing just his second game through injury this season. The Reds' false nine - who has 10 goals to his name this term - picked up a knock in the win over Arsenal.

Klopp told the Sky Sports cameras before Burnley that they "don't know exactly" what is wrong with Firmino, revealing that he told the medical staff that he felt an issue.

He added that Brazilian "doesn't usually moan a lot" but that the club "hope he should be okay" and will be "part of training" for City.

Liverpool are also waiting on the return of the injury-plagued striker Daniel Sturridge, who is out with a hip injury immediately following a virus. Sturridge hasn't started a game for Liverpool since January 2.