Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview: Two teams looking for crucial three points in top-four race

(Picture: Getty Images - Paul Ellis)

Manchester City host Liverpool in a game where both teams can further strengthen their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A win for City could see them move four points clear of the Reds, with a game in hand, whilst Jürgen Klopp’s men have a chance to leapfrog City in the table and give their chances of Champions League qualification another massive boost.

The reverse fixture was played at Anfield on New Year’s Eve and the result ended 1-0 to Liverpool after Georginio Wijnaldum headed in to secure all three points, though their title charge has since collapsed.

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered a defeat in mid-week to Monaco as they crashed out of the Champions League, losing 3-1 on the night and being knocked out of the competition on away goals as it finished 6-6 in aggregate.

The Reds did not play during the week, with their last game finishing 2-1 against Burnley where they fought to come back and win the game after going a goal down.

They will look to build a platform for a strong finish to the season, while City will look to produce a strong response to their European setback earlier in the week.

Team news

Yaya Touré and Nicolás Otamendi were dropped to the bench during Wednesday’s night defeat in the principality of Monaco, so Guardiola could choose to recall them both.

Gabriel Jesus and İlkay Gündoğan will not be available because of long-term injuries.

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino missed out on Liverpool’s Premier League win over Burnley last weekend, but is in contention to return to the starting eleven after returning to training.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren has not played for the senior team since January but played for the under-23 side in mid-week and is fit to start, likely joining Joël Matip in defence.

Divock Origi started last weekend in place of the injured Firmino but is a doubt for the game due to illness, whereas captain Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge will miss yet another game.

Head-to-head

Of the last six Premier League meeting between the two sides, the Reds have been victorious in five of them - including all of the last four.

However, the Reds have only won once at the Etihad in their last seven attempts, their only previous trip under Klopp - a 4-1 win in November 2015.

If Klopp’s men were to win here, they would become the first side to ever do a top-flight double over a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

However, City have lost five games this season in the league and the Spaniard has never suffered six league defeats in one season.

City are prone to conceding against the Reds as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 games against Liverpool in all competitions.

Since the start of the new calendar year, Klopp's men have only won once in six away games, which was against League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.