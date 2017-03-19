Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp confident he can call upon "well recovered" Roberto Firmino against City

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is expected to be passed fit for Sunday's trip to Manchester City after a groin strain, manager Jürgen Klopp has said.

The Reds' top-four credentials will face another stern test at the Etihad Stadium and Firmino's absence from training throughout the week threatened to damage their hopes of victory.

The Brazilian sat out last weekend's Premier League win over Burnley at Anfield with Divock Origi taking his place up top - yet Klopp is confident he will be able to call upon Firmino, his trusted false nine in games of this stature, against Pep Guardiola's City.

The German manager said that the No.11 "will be well recovered" and said he has "trained the whole week" but that it "made no sense" for him to join in with full first-team training.

He added that Firmino "physical-wise has no issues", adding: "He has played nearly the whole season so far, so if he has one week with more treatment than training and another week with light training for him, then yes, he would be completely okay."

The Burnley win was one of just two league games that Firmino has missed this season - after the win at Chelsea back in September - with the ex-Hoffenheim striker having scored home and away against City last term, his effort at the Etihad his first ever Liverpool goal.

Klopp also acknowledged that Firmino "was pretty much always involved" when Liverpool have beaten City.

With Origi set to be absent due to illness and Daniel Sturridge out with a hip injury, Firmino is the club's only senior option in the lone striking role - with Ben Woodburn his deputy.

Coutinho has been 'perfect' in training, says Klopp

Klopp also suggested that this weekend's trip to City is the right match for Firmino's compatriot Philippe Coutinho to rediscover the rich vein of form he enjoyed earlier this season - hailing his ideal preparations going into this weekend.

On recent criticism aimed towards the diminutive playmaker, the Reds boss admitted "that's the life of an outstanding footballer" but declared he still "has the ability to influence a game" and can have a "really big" impact.

He admitted that with Coutinho not at full sharpness, it is inevitable he will "miss something" as he said: "Two weeks ago, we played Arsenal and he did really well. Yes Burnley wasn't his best game, but that's pretty normal after a long injury, this kind of consistency."

"But he has been perfect in training this week," Klopp continued, calling him "fluid" and "confident" and saying that it is about him finding "consistency at the moment" though he is "in a really good way."