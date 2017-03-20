Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Reds' player ratings from thriller at the Etihad

(Source: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool maintained their excellent record against their top four rivals as they drew 1-1 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in an engaging encounter that kept fans alert until the end on Sunday afternoon.

James Milner opened the scoring against his former club after Roberto Firmino was brought down by Gaël Clichy, Milner coolly slotting the resulting penalty to Willy Caballero's right to make it 1-0.

The visitors had their chances to double their lead with Sadio Mané coming close to scoring after being one-on-one with the on-rushing Caballero, but the Senegalese international failed to beat the 'keeper.

A flurry of first-half incidents led to an eventful first 45 minutes and referee Michael Oliver had a tough day at work as both sides weren't prepared to give the other an inch.

City responded in the latter stages of the second-half, who else but Sergio Agüero getting the goal for the home side as Kevin De Bruyne found the Argentine with a pinpoint cross and the Manchester City No.10 slotted the equaliser in.

With spoils being shared at full-time, both teams will be wary of being chased by Manchester United, who have finally climbed out of the sixth spot for the first time in the league since September.

Liverpool are still in the top four along with City, just one point separating the two teams, so how did Jürgen Klopp's men fare against Pep Guardiola's City?

Milner and Matip hold the line for Reds

Simon Mignolet - 7/10 - The Belgian was called into action a rare few times and escaped a few awkward moments when David Silva overhit his shot and De Bruyne hit the post. All in all, it was a decent outing from Mignolet - who could do nothing about the goal.

Nathaniel Clyne - 6 - It was an uncharacteristic performance from Clyne by the standards he has set himself so far this season. He was caught out on a few occasions by the pace of Leroy Sanè and as a result, he had to be alert on defensive duties throughout the game. However, he showed great energy in defence as usual and helped his side earn a point away from home.

Joël Matip - 7 - Matip started alongside Ragnar Klavan in the heart of the defence as he aimed to continue his return to first team football. He was, along with Milner, one of the better defenders on the day for Liverpool. Playing out from the back like as he usually likes to do and also remaining solid defensively, he was also something of a threat at set pieces as he showed in the latter stages of the first-half, a dangerous header from a Milner set-piece. He still wasn't his usual self, but this match will certainly go a long way in helping the former Schalke 04 man get back to his best.

Ragnar Klavan - 6 - Klavan started alongside Matip in the absence of Dejan Lovren as Klopp decided to trust the Bundesliga veterans at the heart of the defence for Liverpool. Klavan's display left much to be demanded for, from him. His lack of pace was very apparent when City were on the break and he could've done better in blocking De Bruyne's cross which led to City's equaliser. However, the Estonian did the simple things right and had a no-nonsense nature to his defending, which contributed to the point gained by the Reds.

James Milner - 7 - Milner started out at left-back once again as he prepared to face his former side again in Liverpool colours. Like Clyne, he too was caught out for pace by his compatriot Raheem Sterling, who gave him a torrid time in the first-half. After Firmino won the penalty early on in the second-half, Milner did well to slot it away to make it seven goals from the spot for the season. He was solid throughout the second half and made his most vital contribution when he blocked Sterling from getting an effort towards goal.

Can improving steadily for Reds

Emre Can - 9 - Can started alongside the energetic Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana in a defensive midfield role in which he excelled throughout the game. He was the focal point for starting attacks and getting back to defend the ball. His energy on the ball and his box-to-box efforts were all the more impressive to see as the German put in a very solid performance in the middle of the park. It was his pass to Firmino that gave Liverpool the penalty they were awarded and it was a very encouraging performance from the German international having been lacklustre for much of this season until now.

Adam Lallana - 8 - Lallana along with Wijnaldum had responsibilities towards attacking and defending as Liverpool looked to use the industry of the Englishman alongside the Dutchman to exploit the City midfield. Lallana's performance was how it has always been this season, excellent. In terms of work-rate and energy, the England midfielder was top class. However, the former Saints man was also guilty of scuffing a golden chance late on in the game to give his side the lead, as he failed to connect to Firmino's delicate pass from just a few yards out. However, the signs are that he can only get better for the Reds in the games remaining this season.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 8 - The Dutchman was a vital cog once again in Liverpool's movement through the middle. Wijnaldum's contributions in the final third were noteworthy, his decision-making and ability to find the right pass was a pleasing sight for the visitors. It was his delightful lobbed through ball that found Firmino inside the box with a lot of space, but Lallana wasn't able to finish off the move triggered by the Dutchman. He is starting to show his worth in games and steadily improving with each game.

Mané and Firmino dominate attacks

Philippe Coutinho - 6 - It was yet another disappointing outing from the Brazilian maestro, who has struggled to be himself of late. Coutinho's overall play was poor and lacked conviction, his delivery from set-pieces wasn't up to his usual standards and in the end, his performance surely must have left Klopp questioning as to what he can do to help the Brazilian international return to his best for the Reds.

Sadio Mané - 8 - Mané looked Liverpool's most dangerous player throughout the game, always looking to ask questions of the City defence. His frightening pace was a major reason for City's back-line looking so shaky in most parts of the game. The Senegalese international was clean through on goal at one moment after he sprinted past Nicolás Otamendi to get one-on-one with Caballero, however he took too much time to pull the trigger and couldn't break the deadlock for the Reds. The final ball was lacking from Mané at some points in the game, however, there is little doubt that he was the best attacker on the day.

Roberto Firmino - 8 - The Brazilian started as the spearhead of Klopp's front three, replacing Divock Origi, who hasn't been as efficient with his chances as one would hope. Firmino's game was characterised by his work off the ball rather than on it. His energetic movements across the final third caused many a problems to the city defence and it was his run that brought the challenge from Clichy to give Liverpool a vital equalising goal via the penalty. Firmino's finishing still leaves a lot of questions, however, at the moment, it seems as though the Brazilian is the one for Klopp.

Substitutes

Divock Origi - 6 - Origi came off for the ineffective Coutinho and failed to offer a different type of challenge to the City defence. His work-rate and movement was not up to the mark and therefore he never really made any impact, despite the fact that he came on at around the 72nd minute mark.

Lucas Leiva - (N/A) - Only made a late entrance.