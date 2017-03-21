Klopp hoping Liverpool captain Henderson can make injury progress on Tenerife training camp

(Picture: Getty Images - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson can continue his recovery from his ongoing foot injury this week, having joined the club's contingent in Tenerife for a training camp.

Similarly to their extensive break last month when the Reds' first-team had a five-day warm weather camp in La Manga, Klopp has taken all of the Liverpool players not on international duty to the Canary Islands.

Henderson missed out on joining team-mates Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana on England duty with a foot problem which has prevented him from featuring since the win over Tottenham Hotspur on February 11.

Instead, the skipper will continue treatment on their week-long camp - yet Liverpool boss Klopp hopes to be able to call upon Henderson when they host rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on April 1.

Speaking to the club's official website, the German said that Henderson is "here with his family and kids" and said: "He can make the next steps here. Then hopefully we can do the next steps when we are home next week. We will see. Having him around is always good."

Handful of Reds' youngsters called up to make up travelling squad

While the injured midfielder has travelled, Daniel Sturridge remains in Liverpool, where he will continue the rehabilitation programme for his hip problem - which follows a virus, having only played eight of 15 games in 2017 for the Reds.

With 12 of Liverpool's first-team regulars on international duty - including England duo Clyne and Lallana as well as Brazil pairing Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho and Belgium's Simon Mignolet and Divock Origi - many of the club's Academy prospects have joined up with those senior players that haven't been called up.

They include Dejan Lovren, Joël Matip, Loris Karius, Lucas Leiva and Alberto Moreno, as well as the retired James Milner, with youngsters such as Yan Dhanda, Toni Gomes and Nathaniel Phillips completing the full complement of players.

Liverpool will continue to train until Friday, before the players are given the weekend off - with many having taken their families to Tenerife with them - ahead of the return to the club's Melwood base the following week.