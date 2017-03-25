Liverpool Academy players should take note of Ovie Ejaria, says Jürgen Klopp

Photo via Getty Images/Andrew Powell

Jürgen Klopp has used Ovie Ejaria as a role model for Liverpool's Academy players currently on a mid-season training camp in Tenerife.

With international players currently representing their countries this week, the German coach has taken the remaining crop of players to Tenerife for a similar camp to the one previously in La Manga to prepare for their Premier League clash with local rivals Everton.

Captain Jordan Henderson is one of those to make the trip as he continues to recover from a foot injury, while James Milner, Joël Matip and Dejan Lovren are among other first team players to join the youngsters.

Academy players Yan Dhanda, Nathan Philips, Matty Virtue, Paulo Alves, Adam Lewis and Toni Gomes have travelled, with Klopp seeing it as a good opportunity to integrate the promising young talents into the first team picture.

Ejaria the inspiration, says Klopp

Addressing his youngsters, Klopp said Ejaria should provide them with inspiration, with the 19-year-old making eight first-team appearances this season.

"I told the boys before the session on Tuesday that last year, Ovie Ejaria came onto my plate, if you want," ​Klopp said.

Explaining his point, the Reds boss told the club's official website:​"I saw him here first. I knew him, I saw him playing a few times, but here having him around for four days and seeing him in small spaces in the sessions against the 'adults' if you want was very important for him and for me."

​Klopp feels the Tenerife trip is "an opportunity" for the club's youngsters, insisting: "You can see in their eyes they know it; they are really ambituous when they think about the sessions and we will try to do everything we can to give them the opportunity to impress."

​"There's no doubt about the attitude, there's no doubt about quality - it's only a question of are they already ready or not? If not, then they still have time. If yes, then let's make the next step," ​concluded Klopp.

Klopp a strong believer in youth

Klopp is a keen advocate of youth and Liverpool's youngsters should be licking their lips at a wonderful opportunity to impress under the tutelage of a highly respected manager.

Handing debuts to Ejaria, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Woodburn and Harry Wilson already this season, pre-season will provide a great chance for the academy prospects to catch the eye.

With European football likely for next season, a congested fixture list could play into the hands of the youngsters, giving them more opportunities to force their way into Klopp's plans.