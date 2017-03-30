Pedro Chirivella insists he'll be back at Liverpool for 2017-18 pre-season after Eredivisie loan

Photo via Getty Images

Liverpool youngster Pedro Chirivella is aiming to take his chance to impress when he returns to the club for pre-season ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The midfielder was offered the chance to enjoy regular first-team football this season, moving on loan to Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles in January.

The Spaniard has since found his best form, playing a key role in the last 10 league games in particular, making a substantial impact on the side.

According to Diario Vasco, the 19-year-old told EFE that the loan deal was instigated by Jürgen Klopp - who wanted him to experience valuable senior football and regular game time.

The German manager has been keeping close tabs on Chirivella during his time away from Merseyside and is thought to hold him in high regard, with Chirivella returning to first-team training when Liverpool's pre-season gets underway after the end of the current campaign.

Chriviella looking forward to linking up with the first-team

Chirivella explained: ​"I've got a contract [at Liverpool] until 2020. In May, I'll have a month on holiday and then June 1st I'm back in Liverpool with the first-team for pre-season. From there, we'll see what happens."

The midfielder revealed that his manager, Klopp,"pays close attention to the progression of the young players" and said: "It was he who suggested I come to Holland. I know he sees everything that's going on here and I'm grateful for it."

“I’m probably in my best moment now, because of the continuity I get from playing every week," Chirivella continued. "At Liverpool I couldn’t have that, it’s not the same playing in the second string as playing for a team fighting for it’s life against relegation."

"When a player feels important is when he’s involved, and here I’m playing all the time," added the Spanish youth international, reflecting on his positive loan spell thus far.

Looking to impress in the final games

With seven games left to play in the Eredivisie, Chirvella will be hoping to finish the current campaign on a positive note, giving Jürgen Klopp something to think about in the summer when he will prepare his squad for a new Premier League campaign.

Only two points separate Go Ahead Eagles from the relegation play-off spots while they are four points from safety. If they do manage to avoid the drop come the end of the season, Chrivella will have certainly played his part.

Next season could be a big year for several of the Liverpool youngsters, especially Pedro Chirivella and if the Spaniard can continue to impress in Holland and bring his form into pre-season, he could have a much greater involvement in the first-team set up soon.