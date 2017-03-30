Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho relishing "intense" Merseyside Derby clash with Everton on Saturday

Photo via Getty Images

​Liverpool ​midfielder Philippe Coutinho is looking forward to the intensity of the Merseyside Derby when they host Everton ​on Saturday.

The Reds take on their neighbours in the 228th rendition of the fixture, with six points currently separating the two teams in the Premier League. The Reds lie in fourth place while their local rivals sit seventh in the league.

Coutinho is yet to suffer defeat in the Merseyside Derby, having scored two goals in seven appearances against Everton since arriving at Liverpool in January 2013.

In the last meeting between the two sides, the Reds needed an injury-time winner from Sadio Mané to secure a vital three points. The Senegalese international was on hand to turn in the ball after Daniel Sturridge saw his shot canon off the post.

Another hard fought game between two rivals

Looking ahead to Saturday's encounter, Coutinho is anticipating an equally hard-fought game at Anfield.

​"The rivalry is like any derby - it’s intense. I’ve experienced these games both home and away and the intensity is equal with the fans,” ​Coutinho told Premier League Productions.

The Brazilian added:"You’re always on TV, it’s one of the most difficult games and I don’t think this one will be any different. The week before the game, you can’t wait to play and if you win, the level of joy you give to the fans is amazing. They’re the victories you always enjoy.”

​A game of added importance

​A win this weekend would go a long way towards helping Liverpool in their bid for a top-four finish. Coutinho himself spoke of his determination to end the season strongly in a bid to bring Champions League nights back to Anfield.

“It’s very important, obviously it’s our aim to finish in the top-four. All the games are like finals and if we're going to achieve our aim we need a lot of points," continued Coutinho.

With Manchester United and Arsenal both having games in hand on Jürgen Klopp's side, it's imperative that they make use of their remaining home games.

On paper, their fixture list makes for better reading than their rivals and thus their Champions League fate is very much in their own hands. They will hope to grasp their chance with both hands on Saturday and do the double over their local rivals.