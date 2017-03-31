Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp "really looking forward" to Saturday's Merseyside Derby

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is relishing what he believes is a huge game for both sides when Anfield plays host to rivals Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are sat fourth but cannot afford anything other than victory in the race for Champions League qualification, boasting only a four-point advantage over fifth-placed Manchester United, who have two top-flight games in hand.

The Blues meanwhile, could halve the gap to their rivals to three points with a first win at Anfield in 18 years. Ronald Koeman's charges currently sit seventh, though United and sixth-placed Arsenal also have two games in hand on them.

Reds must be the right level of aggressive, insists manager

Asked about the importance of the fixture, Klopp told the media at his pre-match press conference: "Two big clubs in one city. That's easy. Two historical big clubs. There are not a lot of cities around the world where two clubs with this size and importance for the country are in one city and so that's special."

He added that because there are only "900 yards between the stadiums" then that is "another special thing", also insisting "these are the games you are of course really looking forward to and that's what I do."

On whether he has come to terms with the stature of the Merseyside Derby in particular, Klopp said: "I'm not skilled in a lot of parts in life, but maybe I'm a genius in understanding derbies because I didn't need a second to understand how important this game is."

The German noted how that he "played a lot of derbies" in his career and insisted it "this moment when the world around stops for 90 minutes in a specific city or region."

"That's good because we all know football is not the most important thing in the world, but we love to think that it is in a few moments," he continued, insisting it will be for "95, 97 minutes tomorrow afternoon."

Klopp feels Liverpool must ensure they are "ready" and that they "do the right things in the right moment", adding they must "be aggressive, but not too aggressive, be hard, but especially against yourself, fight for everything and try everything to make your own supporters happy."

Klopp: My games against Everton so far have both been good ones

Klopp could become the first Liverpool manager to win his first three Merseyside Derbies.

Indeed, Liverpool are unbeaten against their rivals since October 2010 and have not lost to the Blues at Anfield since 1999 - before Reds forward Ben Woodburn was even before.

Yet Klopp admitted his history in the derby so far has seen a few things "disturb the joy of the victory" such as Divock Origi's injury when Liverpool beat Everton 4-0 at home last April.

He touched upon what was "a fantastic game" but insisted that he knew Origi "would be out for the next few weeks or longer in a very decisive moment for the team" when the striker had been "maybe in the best shape of his life so far."

The Reds boss declared that he could not forget the disappointment of thinking that Origi's absence in the following games "would hurt us much more than the three points helped us."

Klopp acknowledged that is "sometimes the situation" in football, but looked more fondly back at the derby at Goodison Park back in December, insisting it was his "first time" and said Liverpool's victory was "well deserved."

He joked that Ronald Koeman "thought a little bit differently about the game" but called that "normal", insisting his meetings against Everton have been "two good games" which is "the most important thing."

"And we always choose the right tools, the right weapons," beamed Klopp, stating that Liverpool have been "aggressive but not too aggressive" which is "really important" because "it makes no sense to start with 11 and after a few minutes have to carry on with 10."

The manager said that his team "know what we have to expect" this weekend, calling their final day of preparation on Friday the "most important day for bringing all the different ideas from all over the world together for one common plan."

He explained that Liverpool's players all "played different systems, different whatever" for their countries, stating that they must now "bring it together for one plan for this specific game."

Everton are 'back on track' insists Klopp

Regardless of Liverpool's superior recent form against their rivals, Klopp is wary of Everton - calling them a "really good side" and praising them for their "really good transfers in summer and then in winter again."

He hailed Everton's "fantastic start" to the season and said that while it was "maybe not that good anymore" before Christmas, they are "absolutely back on track" in recent weeks.

"They are probably close to the place where they want to be," suggested Klopp, noting that it is "another important point of the game" going into the clash, because it is "really important for both teams" and there is "pressure on both sides."

He declared that when Liverpool "made the analysis" they noticed Everton "look really confident" but insisted there is not "one reason" why Liverpool "shouldn't be confident too", adding: "We know we can play in this game and now we have to make the right decisions."