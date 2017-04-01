Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has "no chance" of facing Everton, says Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Injured Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has "no chance" of featuring against Everton in Saturday's 228th Merseyside Derby.

The England international was back on the grass pitches at Melwood earlier this week after overcoming a hip injury - which immediately followed a virus - meaning he hasn't featured since the defeat to Hull City on February 4.

But Sturridge will be sidelined for a sixth straight Premier League fixture this weekend, Jürgen Klopp telling the press that the frontman is unavailable for their Anfield derby clash.

Asked about the 27-year-old's chances of playing, Klopp said: "No chance. I heard he's back to training. I don't know who gave this information. When a player is on the pitch with a rehab coach, that's not back to training."

The German insisted that is "the situation" that Sturridge is in at "this moment", adding: "He's in a good way, but [has] no chance for the weekend."

Coutinho and Firmino fit to face Everton, says Klopp

Sturridge joins midfielders Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana in missing out through injuries, but Klopp is confident he'll have Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to call upon.

The Brazil duo embarked on a 6,000-mile trip back to Liverpool after representing their countries over the recent international break, jetting back only on Wednesday - but insists they are ready to play.

Klopp declared that the pair "okay for this weekend" but will only see "how fresh" they are on Saturday after "the longest trip" despite the club doing "everything to bring them back as soon as possible."

The Reds boss continued that they had "the most comfortable trip" after having had "success" during their time with Brazil, becoming "the first team to qualify for the World Cup."

Klopp said that Firmino and Coutinho "were really smiling" and "both looked good" while playing for their country, which he says is "very important" for the club.

"It's good that there's now a derby, so we don't have to think about anything - who we can rest, who we should rest or whatever. We will bring all that we have," he added.

Klopp insisted that unless a player comes to him beforehand complaining of any issue then they will "bring the best line-up", adding that "most of" their internationals "had quite good results" during the break.

"There were a lot of good things," he said, noting Sadio Mané with Senegal, Estonia with Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez with England Under-21s as particular examples. "They all came back, and apart from Adam [Lallana], nobody with big issues."