Liverpool will have derby day solution to deal with absence of midfielder Adam Lallana, says Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is confident that his side can deal with the absence of the injured Adam Lallana when they go head-to-head Everton in Saturday's derby.

The midfielder will be unavailable after sustaining a thigh injury that will keep him out for four weeks on international duty with England, playing the full 90 minutes against Lithuania despite an apparent complaint.

With Jordan Henderson also absent in Liverpool's midfield, Klopp faces a tough decision whether to field Lucas Leiva or pull Philippe Coutinho back into central midfield and start Divock Origi in the front three.

But Klopp is confident that Liverpool can cope without Lallana and says they will come up with a resolution without the energetic 28-year-old.

Klopp declared that Liverpool "have different options" without Lallana and that while they cannot replace the No.20 because he is "a special player", they "can find a solution" and "will have a solution."

"You all know the players," the German told journalists, "The problem is that we could change the system but then we didn't train it and they played all different systems when playing for their national teams."

He suggested that it would not make "a lot of sense" to change it, but admitted that "it is still possible" because they "have the players" they "need" in order to change the system and said that "one of them [players] will be in the line-up."

Firmino and Coutinho's international form is 'good' for Liverpool, says Klopp

Klopp is also confident Roberto Firmino is fit and ready to lead the line for Liverpool, having excelled in his usual false nine role but for Tite's Brazil over the break in the absence of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, who is injured.

The German acknowledged that Firmino "didn't score" but explained that he "opened nearly all the [goalscoring] situations", calling his performance "unbelievable."

"You think how did they have that much space in and around the box? It was Roberto all over the pitch," Klopp added, insisting he did a "really good job."

While the manager noted that Firmino "was a little bit behind" in the ranks in a "really good squad", he insisted that the Reds' No.11 "can show his workload" now he is in the team.

Klopp added: "I know your [journalists'] thoughts when we started playing him as No.9 and now he is playing for Brazil as a No.9 so that was maybe not the worst idea."

The Reds boss also suggested that Brazil boss Tite "obviously likes the way we play" and insisted he "wants to do something similar" as he also spoke about how well Philippe Coutinho fared on international duty.

The attacking midfielder scored in a 3-0 win over Paraguay and looked back to his best after a series of underwhelming displays at club level, adding that the break "was good for Roberto and it was especially good for Phil."

Klopp insisted that Coutinho "scored a wonderful goal" and also "looked really good" and "fluent" in their second game against Paraguay, hoping that it is "good" for the club.

"When I saw them I thought they would actually look tired, but they weren't," he continued. "There was a big smile on their faces. From the mental side, it was a big thing to be already through [to the 2018 World Cup] from a very difficult qualifying group."