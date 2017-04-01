Liverpool vs Everton Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

We'll have more on team news throughout the afternoon. Keep your eyes peeled at around 11:30am, when we'll have the confirmed line-ups for this afternoon's fixture. There could be some surprise inclusions given those injury absentees.

Everton, too, though will have to deal without a number of key players. This is their first outing after an international break in which Republic of Ireland duo James McCarthy and Seamus Coleman suffered injuries. McCarthy travelled with an injury which he suffered a reoccurrence of in the pre-match warm-up against Wales, while Coleman sustained a sickening double leg break which will rule him out for the rest of the season. Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is out with a calf injury while Ramiro Funes Mori's knee problem will sideline him.

Klopp could even become the first Liverpool manager to win his first three league Merseyside derbies against Everton today, though he will have to deal without captain Jordan Henderson (foot) and influential central midfielder Adam Lallana (thigh). Striker Daniel Sturridge remains out with a hip issue, though he was back in individual training earlier this week. Lucas Leiva could be handed a rare start in midfield given the home side's lack of other options.

Those statistics ensure Liverpool are the favourites. After all, they're always up for the big games. The Reds are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games against the current top 10 this season - winning eight and drawing six. They've beaten Spurs and Arsenal in recent weeks alone, as well as the credible draw at City in which they could easily have won or lost - such was the incredible end-to-end nature of the game.

Incredibly, Liverpool could equal their best-ever run of 13 league games without defeat to Everton, set back in 1978, if they draw or win today. They've lost just one of last 20 derbies in the Premier League, their last defeat in October 2010. Their last loss to the Blues at Anfield? September 1999. Fun fact, Ben Woodburn - expected to be in the Liverpool squad today - wasn't even born by then.

Everton, meanwhile, have been on a huge upturn in form after it looked like their season was in the doldrums in December. Ronald Koeman's side have responded brilliantly to Sadio Mané's 94th minute tap-in on December 17 at Goodison Park, narrowing the gap on their bitter rivals from 16 points on January 1st to just six points on April 1st. In that time, Everton have lost just one of 12 games in the league - a respectable 3-2 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Up to them to prove today then that they really have turned a corner, and what a sign of progress a long-awaited and much-needed win over rivals Liverpool would be. They've lost 4-0 on two of their last three visits to this stadium.

It's been a contrast in form for these two teams since the start of the year. After wins over Everton and Manchester City to see out 2016, the Reds entered the new year harbouring genuine title ambitions - sitting six points behind league leaders Chelsea. That gap now stands at 13 points, after a run of poor form dented their hopes - added to elimination in the EFL Cup semi-finals and FA Cup fourth round, an underwhelming home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jürgen Klopp's side have rescued themselves somewhat though, with wins over Arsenal and Burnley before a solid draw away at top-four rivals Manchester City last time out before the international break, which has given Liverpool fans hope of finishing the season strongly and holding on to a top-four spot. How big a win would be today. After all, they can ill afford defeat.

Another massive game in prospect as these two Merseyside rivals face off for the 228th time in total. These fixtures have been contested in bigger stature and magnitude than this one today, but make no mistake - this is a hugely important game for both teams. Liverpool can further consolidate their hopes of a top-four finish, while a rare win for Everton at Anfield would help end their L4 hoodoo but also close the gap to their rivals to just four points and solidify their chances of European football.

Good evening everyone, welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this afternoon's Premier League showdown, and Merseyside Derby, between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield. Kick-off is coming your way at 12:30pm BST, but until then we'll have all of the build-up before today's two teams are announced an hour before we get underway. Stay tuned for that. I'm Charlie Malam with all your build-up, but Oliver Emmerson will be taking over on commentary duties later on.