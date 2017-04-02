Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp delighted by "fantastic goals" in "deserved" derby win over Everton

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp described his team's Merseyside Derby defeat of Everton on Saturday afternoon as "deserved" and hailed the quality of their three goals.

Sadio Mané took all of eight minutes to put the Reds in front at Anfield, receiving possession off of Roberto Firmino and driving forward beyond a few challenges to fire low into the far bottom corner.

Matthew Pennington pulled Everton level before the half-hour mark, but parity lasted just two minutes and 57 seconds and Liverpool were ahead once again through the brilliant Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian was allowed to cut on to his dangerous right foot by Pennington and he gladly curled high past Joel Robles to dampen the away end's celebrations.

In the second-half, Mané was forced off injured - making way for Divock Origi to come on and move up top, where he ran on to Coutinho's through ball to fire past Robles on the hour mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was later bright off the bench and twice nearly scored but Liverpool claimed a dominant three points to further strengthen their resolve on a top-four place.

We controlled the game and scored fantastic goals, enthuses Klopp

"I thought it was deserved," Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference, insisting that "like always" his side "have to learn a little bit from the game."

He acknowledged that they "needed to be ready" for the game's intensity and felt that Liverpool were and praised how they "controlled the game" after the "first few minutes" and after that "found the spaces between their lines" to bring Coutinho "into really good positions."

"I said to the boys before the game that it [the performance] needs to be a mixture of being really smart and emotional - not only emotional. I thought they did really well, controlled it and scored fantastic goals," hailed Klopp.

He felt that no-one "has the assist for Sadio's goal or Phil's goal" because they "did it pretty much by themselves", calling it both "really nice" and "important" after the equaliser.

The German touched upon his disappointment at the manner of Everton's equaliser, Pennington being left unmarked just a few yards out - adding: "We spoke a few times about set-pieces, this season, last season, so on. This time, two blocks and we lose one challenge. It can happen. It should not happen, but it can happen."

He revealed that they talked about it at half-time and "adapted the formation a little bit" to ensure that it didn't "happen like this anymore."

Klopp felt his players carried out the game plan "well" after the tactical switch, touching upon "another wonderful goal" for the third from Origi before what he felt was a "little bit wild" final 20 minutes.

He insisted that his team "tried everything" but simply "didn't have the legs anymore to control the game" any more than they did, but said they needed to "defend with passion" and did so.

Klopp enthused: "When organisation doesn't work that well anymore, we have to defend with passion. We did it. So, all good, well deserved."

Klopp pleased with Reds' discipline and hails Coutinho performance

The Reds boss was also pleased with the temperament of his team and talked about how controlled their aggression was amidst the heat of the derby - in which Everton were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men after Ross Barkley left his studs on Dejan Lovren's ankle.

Klopp insisted that in "all three derbies" he has overseen, Liverpool have been "exactly like this" and said: "I know a few people, especially from other clubs, think I am crazy because I look like I look. I'm sorry for this but I am really emotional. As I've said a few times, my teams are always top of the fair play table. I think [to have] aggressiveness is to hurt yourself."

He praised Liverpool's discipline and said that they "did really well" particularly given "the importance of the game" to show that they "would do everything for this derby" but that they wanted "all the players to leave the pitch without injuries."

The manager also reserved compliments for Coutinho, who scored the second goal and set up the third in a performance that resembled the kind of form that he showed in the autumn months.

Klopp acknowledged that they thought before the international break that it was "not so cool" that Coutinho and Roberto Firmino would embark on such a lengthy return trip from South America.

But he added: "Obviously I have to say thank you to the whole staff of the Brazil national team because they gave us both boys back in a fantastic mood."

The duo helped Brazil to become the first team to guarantee their place at the 2018 World Cup and Klopp insisted Coutinho scored a "world-class goal" with a "fantastic finish" and said he "had a really, really good game" as he also released Origi for the third.

Klopp laughed that the "really good" Coutinho "was not happy" when he was substituted off the pitch, explaining that it made "sense" to "save a little bit" Coutinho - despite his desire to stay on - having already "lost one offensive player" to injury in Mané earlier on.

Klopp keen to carry form into mid-week Bournemouth tie

Liverpool now turn their attentions to the visit of Bournemouth on Wednesday night, a game Mané is almost certain to miss with the ankle issue he picked up against the Toffees.

Klopp continued: "The next game, Wednesday, we will be ready. It's another home game and a night game. I can say immediately to everybody who will be here [in the stands], please start warming up already. We need each voice and we need everybody to create another outstanding performance."

He admitted that "it will be hard" for his side, hinting upon an energy-draining "last 20 minutes" against Everton, but mentioned how they had just "one day training to bring 10 different countries where the players come from after international duty" to "bring it to one idea again" after they had all played in different formations and roles for their international teams.

"They did really well," the Liverpool manager declared, insisting that they now "have to recover" because they "need to be ready again" against the Cherries.

Klopp vowed that his team "will fight for everything" and said that Liverpool "showed again that they are ready to fight for everything" with their performance in the derby, which means they "hopefully can stay in this optimistic mood."

He added: "It's difficult, of course. So far we have played a really good season, but it's not finished so we have to carry on."