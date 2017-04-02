Liverpool teenager Liam Coyle signs first professional contract

(Picture: Getty Images - Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC)

Young Liverpool midfielder Liam Coyle has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old is captain of Neil Critchley's under-18s and as a result of his progress has been put pen-to-paper on professional terms with the club, taking to Twitter to say that he was "buzzing" to have done so.

With Conor Masterson moving up to the U23s, Englishman Coyle has taken over skipper's duties having also captained the U16s and U15s teams at Liverpool.

A self-confessed Liverpool fan, Coyle has regularly taken part in Pepijn Lijnders' weekly 'Futures Group' training sessions at the club's first-team training facility, Melwood, such is his promise.

The Futures Group sees the club's best-and-brightest prospects from across the U15-U23 age groups train together.

Reds teenager among club's promising Academy youngsters

Coyle broke into Critchley's side at the age of just 15 in 2015-16, operating as a holding midfielder, his position still today despite having occasionally featured at right-back.

The West Derby-born teenager lives a short distance from Melwood and has been at the club's Academy since the age of 10.

He has trained with Jürgen Klopp's first-team and also recently hailed the "unbelievable" experience of training in front of Steven Gerrard, who has been situated at the club's Academy, working primarily with the club's under-16s - managed by Barry Lewtas.

Coyle captained the U18s and played the full 90 minutes as they drew 1-1 with West Ham United at the Academy's Kirkby training base on Friday night.

Okera Simmonds put the young Reds 1-0 up with five minutes of normal time to go before Joe Powell's penalty for the visitors earned a point in an even afternoon.

The fixture was moved purposely to ensure that Liverpool's youngsters could be present at Anfield on Saturday afternoon to witness the Reds' Merseyside Derby victory over Everton.

And watching Academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold experience his first taste of the local rivalry, with 17-year-old Ben Woodburn on the bench for the senior squad, will have served as some inspiration.