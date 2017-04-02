Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana fly to Miami for ongoing injury recoveries

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Injured Liverpool pair Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana have travelled to America as they look to return as quickly as possible.

Captain Henderson has not played since a win over Tottenham Hotspur on February 11 having been sidelined with a foot injury, while Lallana picked up a thigh problem on international duty with England.

And the two midfielders have flown out to Miami in an attempt to speed up their recoveries - though it is not known whether they are seeing specialists in the States.

Midfield pair out for foreseeable future

Lallana is likely to miss all but three of the Reds' remaining fixtures, having sat out of Saturday's Merseyside Derby victory over Everton with the injury he sustained with his national team last week.

He completed the full 90 minutes in a World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania at Wembley Stadium, some criticising England for handing Lallana such an extensive run-out after playing 66 minutes in a friendly with Germany days earlier.

In an update prior to the win over Everton, Jürgen Klopp declared that Henderson would at least be absent for coming clashes with Bournemouth this Wednesday and Stoke City the following Saturday.

Henderson suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from his foot injury, having travelled to Tenerife for a warm weather training camp with the rest of the club's non-internationals a fortnight ago.

The 26-year-old will have been out for a minimum of two months by the time of his return. He also missed three months of last season with a chronic heel injury, having to travel to New Jersey for treatment from a world-renowned specialist mid-way through his lay-off.

But this trip isn't thought to be for the same reason as that, or as Dejan Lovren's visit to a specialist in Germany for a persistent knee injury in February, with Henderson and Lallana simply enjoying a new environment for their rehabilitation.

Reds waiting on Mané prognosis with Sturridge on the mend

In addition to the midfield duo, Liverpool now have winger Sadio Mané out injured after he went down with an ankle problem sustained against Everton.

The Senegal international is not expected to play a part against Bournemouth at Anfield in mid-week, though did not require crutches or protective casing on his way out of the stadium later on Saturday.

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujić made an encouraging return to the match-day squad for the Merseyside Derby, his last senior appearance coming on November 29 against Leeds United in the EFL Cup.

Daniel Sturridge is also back in individual training from a hip injury. That followed a virus, meaning he has not played since a cameo from the bench against Hull City on February 4.

He is expected to return to full team training in the coming weeks, though is unlikely to be back in the match-day squad until later in April.