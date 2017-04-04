Jürgen Klopp insists Liverpool can deal with injury problems when they face Bournemouth

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool will be ready for the challenge of Bournemouth despite a recent spate of injuries and insists in the summer that the club will strengthen their squad for next season.

The Reds have been struck down by problems to key players Adam Lallana (thigh) and Sadio Mané (knee) within the last week, while Emre Can and Joël Matip were both absent from training on Monday.

Having also been without long-term absentee Danny Ings (knee) and striker Daniel Sturridge (hip) and midfielder Ovie Ejaria (ankle), Klopp's options have been somewhat limited - though Sturridge is now back in full training.

The manager will be forced into a tactical reshuffle for the visit of the Cherries, but he is more than confident that his side will be fully prepared for another hugely important Premier League clash.

Previewing the fixture at his press conference at Melwood, Klopp also revealed that Liverpool plan to strengthen for what they hope will be a busier 2017-18 campaign that includes European football.

Boss insists Reds can create chances against Cherries if they are on top of their game

He told reporters: "The first thing I think about is 'how can we defend Bournemouth?' not 'how can we create 27 chances?' because I know we can. Maybe not 27, but we can, and will, create chances if we are really strong and perfectly organised in defence."

Klopp explained that his side must ensure Bournemouth "cannot get confidence in the game" as he lauded it as "outstanding" for "how good they are playing football" and declaring they "looked really, really good" in "the second-half of the Southampton game."

The German insisted that he does not consider what Liverpool "miss" but is focused on "what we can do to win this football game", adding: "As a manager, I can't really remember the last time I had all players available and decisions to make were so difficult that I thought 'oh my God, I'm leaving five players at home and really good players on the bench', because that's really rare."

He believes that the Reds' only job is "to play the best you are able to" and "not think about who you miss and all that stuff" as he noted that they "have the possibility to change system."

Klopp added that they only have "one session" in order to consider any changes but said it is "absolutely" still a possibility, insisting: "I'm not sure we can have a similar line-up to the last game. We have different options, we can bring in young boys, experience up-front, on the wing, Millie [James Milner] could play a wing position offensively."

But Klopp doesn't think Liverpool are pressed for options, stating that there are "a lot of different things" that they do tactically, although he admitted that they will miss their absentees such as Mané, Lallana and Henderson.

Klopp: We will show what we've learned from this season

The Reds boss also noted that, after the club's injury issues this season, they will look to recruit crucial extra depth to their squad in order to cope with the rigours of what is likely to be a busier schedule next term.

He insisted that having more players "doesn't mean automatically that you have more options" because it "could mean that more players are injured", but vowed: "We will show that we learned from this year but I don't know exactly what to say about this now."

"We will bring in players, of course. The squad will change in a few positions. We will still have young players in the squad," Klopp continued.

He reiterated that "it was clear" with the issues that Liverpool had "in January and February" that they would look to strengthen their squad, citing in particular "the injury of Phil [Coutinho] in November, Sadio in January, Danny Ings not in for a long time, Sturridge not at 100 per-cent and then out."

"Should we have for this, another striker, another winger? Yes, it felt like this in these moments," Klopp said, though he suggested that it also allowed Liverpool to give "a few young boys an opportunity to show themselves" which he called "good."

Though he also declared it is "clear" that they "need to have more options in these positions" next season because they have "more games" to play.