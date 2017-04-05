Liverpool handed two-year Academy transfer ban for tapping up Stoke City schoolboy

(Picture: Getty Images - Mike Hewitt)

Liverpool have been handed a two-year transfer ban on signing Academy players from other English clubs after an illegal approach to sign an 11-year-old from Stoke City.

The Premier League's punishment was announced on Wednesday evening after an incident last September, the Reds fined £100,000 fine in addition to the ban.

Liverpool cannot sign any Academy players who have been registered with a Premier League or English Football League club in the previous 18 months. The second year is suspended for three years and will only be activated if any further breaches are discovered.

Liverpool made an application to register the Stoke player, with compensation between the two clubs agreed, last year but the application was rejected by the Premier League Board.

But the club have admitted to speaking to the youngster - who is now 13 - and his family before they were allowed to, an investigation revealing that they also paid for tickets and expenses for the player and his family to attend a first-team match at Anfield.

Liverpool have admitted the rule breaches, which also include an offer to pay the unnamed player's school fees until the age of 16.

Stoke were paying them at the time, but Liverpool's offer contradicted a new regulation that declares all of a club's Academy youngsters should be offered to be educated privately, if one player is.

But Liverpool did not extend the offer to the all of the players in their Academy set-up.

Liverpool accept their sanctions

It was thought that Liverpool pulled out of the deal upon learning of the rule, which the club now claim was because the Premier League rejected the move.

Liverpool approached the Premier League for clarification and so an investigation begun, the sanctions of which mean domestic approaches are banned, though foreign deals remain unaffected. The ban begins immediately and lasts until next March.

The Premier League cite that the Merseyside outfit were in breach of rule 299.1, which states that no top-flight club shall "induce or attempt to induce a player to become registered as an Academy player by that club by offering him, or any person connected with him either directly or indirectly, a benefit or payment of any description whether in cash or in kind."

It is thought that Liverpool worked alongside the Premier League to ensure a quick resolution to the matter, a spokesman confirming that the club accepts their sanctions.

The Reds have signed Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe - whom they have since sold for a combined £65 million - and highly-rated prospects Ovie Ejaria, Sheyi Ojo and Rhian Brewster from other English clubs in the past few seasons.

Despite the humiliation of the ban, it does not affect first-team players - meaning the club could still sign Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, who they have shown an interest in. The young left-back turns 17 before this summer and is eligible to sign a professional contract.

The family of the Stoke City schoolchild involved have said that they been left in thousands of pounds of debt because of the school fees after the deal with Liverpool fell apart. He cannot sign for another club until Stoke receive £49,000 in compensation.