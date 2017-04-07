Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho a major doubt for Stoke clash

(Picture: Getty Images - Clive Brunskill)

Philippe Coutinho is a major doubt for Liverpool's trip to Stoke City this weekend with illness, says Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds will leave it late to make a final decision on the Brazilian, who is still suffering from the bout of sickness that forced him off after 65 minutes of Wednesday night's draw with Bournemouth at Anfield.

But Coutinho - who has scored in both of his last two outings - missed training on Thursday and Friday and is facing a fight to recover for the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Klopp told journalists that the 24-year-old is "still ill" and has not been at Melwood for the past two days.

The German revealed: "He had a conversation with the doctor and he feels much better, but it doesn't look too good. We will have to see if we [can] bring him in tomorrow."

Klopp confirmed that the club will "give him all the time he needs" because Stoke "is not too far away" and they don't need to travel early, but admitted: "It will be really close."

Lallana and Henderson both 'in a good way', says Klopp

Coutinho's absence would be another damaging setback with Klopp also revealing that Sadio Mané won't play again this season, the winger set to undergo surgery on his knee injury.

Liverpool are also without midfielders Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson due to hip and foot problems, with striker Daniel Sturridge potentially in line for a first league start since January 2 after overcoming a hip strain.

The England international was back in training earlier this week and could partner Divock Origi, with youngsters Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn other potential options if Coutinho is ruled out.

On the shape of the rest of his squad, Klopp continued: "Adam Lallana is better, much better, but is of course no option for the weekend because he is not in training."

The Reds boss said that Lallana "feels good" and "is on a good way", insisting that his problem is "it is kind of a shooting muscle" and "one you use mainly if you shoot."

"He feels nothing in the moment, but we will need a few more days for sure before we can have him back on the pitch," Klopp added, insisting that Henderson's rehabilitation is "similar."

He declared that the captain is "in a good way" but explained that Liverpool "don't know exactly when he can be part of training again", insisting that Sturridge is "part of training" and they "will see" if he can be involved against Stoke. He added that there are "no major issues" elsewhere.