I wanted to play, insists Coutinho after overcoming illness to help Liverpool beat Stoke

Photo via Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho ​​insists that nothing was going to stop him from playing his part in Liverpool's ​game against Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian lost three kilograms in weight due to illness issues prior to the game, having come off against ​Bournemouth ​after reportedly throwing up at half-time. However, he was adamant he wanted to be part of Jürgen Klopp's squad and help keep their hopes of Champions League football alive.

Coutinho linked up with the team at their hotel on Saturday morning and came off the bench to make a huge contribution as Liverpool managed to turn around a one goal deficit to come away with three huge points at the Bet 365.

​"They asked me to stay at home because I was not feeling well but I wanted to be here," ​said Coutinho. ​"I wanted to be involved with the team. The manager decided because I was not 100% but I wanted to play."

​A record breaking weekend for the Brazilian

Liverpool's talismanic midfielder became the Premier League's highest scoring Brazilian at the weekend when he fired a volley into the bottom left-hand corner to cancel out Jonathan Walters' header and level things up.

It was his 30th goal in the division since joining the Merseyside club, putting him one clear of Juninho: ​"I am happy for that record. I want to keep going and keep scoring and helping my team and keep learning from my manager," ​Coutinho reflected.

It was a turn around instigated by the Brazilian boys on Saturday afternoon, with international compatriot Roberto Firmino wrapping up the points with a phenomenal volley. A lovely weighted through ball by Georginio Wijnaldum put Firmino in on goal, and he came up with a beautiful strike to ensure Liverpool remained in third.

​"It wasn't just about Roberto and me. The team played well in the second half, we created more chances and then we scored the goals. I think the team played well, not just individuals."

​​Massive win for Liverpool

​The result gives Liverpool fresh hopes of securing a top-four finish come the end of the season. With Manchester United and Arsenal having games in hand, the pressure was firmly on Jürgen Klopp's after a disappointing result in midweek. A dismal start to proceedings followed by an opening goal from Walters wasn't exactly what the doctor ordered, but ultimately it was Liverpool who shown through, with quality substitutions from the bench providing decisive in turning the game on it's head.

Next up is a trip to face West Brom at The Hawthorns, and while it will be no easy task, Saturday's results shows the belief and determination within the side to bring European football back to Anfield. If Liverpool can keep up the momentum on the back of the win, they'll be increasingly confident of ending their campaign on a positive note. They can ill-afford any more mistakes, but with Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson nearing fitness once again, The Reds remain in the driving seat for top-four.