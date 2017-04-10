Sakho holds out hope for Liverpool return as he impresses again in Palace's win over Arsenal

Sakho wins a duel against Olivier Giroud on Monday (photo: Getty Images / David Price)

Mamadou Sakho revealed that he'd be happy to play for Liverpool again, the day before helping Crystal Palace to another impressive win in their quest for survival.

The on-loan Palace defender told French media outlet Telefoot that he's still under contract with the Reds and would be happy to play again for Jürgen Klopp.

It is due to a falling out with Klopp that Sakho is currently playing his football in London for Palace.

Sakho defiant as he aims to wear red again

Having been frozen out at Anfield following a summer of bust-ups with Klopp, Sakho remained for half a season before joining the Eagles on loan in January.

Many saw that as Sakho finally admitting defeat on his time on L4, and that he wouldn't return.

However, the defender remained positive about his future on Merseyside, saying "I still have a contract for three more years. If I were to wear the Liverpool jersey again, I would be happy to do so."

Admitting his mistakes, Sakho did say that he's not sure what his future holds, and that it remains up to Klopp.

"I was late for training, something that happens everywhere. I paid a fine and I do not know what else I can do.

"It is up to the boss. He makes the decisions and I can only accept that. And we will see what happens if my future is elsewhere."

Defender is impressing for Palace

Interest over whether or not Sakho will return to the leaky Liverpool defence has only been further intensified by his performances on loan with the Eagles.

Since making his debut, Palace have won five of six, keeping four clean sheets and beating some big teams, the latest being Arsenal with a 3-0 win over the Gunners at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Sakho has been imperious at times in those matches, quickly becoming popular amongst the Palace faithful, also being hailed by boss Sam Allardyce for his professionalism and attitude since coming in.

Whether or not that is proving enough to change Jürgen Klopp's thinking, remains to be seen.