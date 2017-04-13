Big squad needed for Liverpool next season

Injuries have badly impacted Liverpool this season (Liverpool Echo)

It was tight, tense and nerve-wracking, but Liverpool eventually crossed over the line on Saturday to squeeze a 2-1 victory away to Stoke City.

The Reds were far from their best, especially in an atrocious first half display that saw an unexpected line-up, an unexpected formation, but a very familiar performance when pitted against so-called ‘lesser’ teams.

Beating Stoke

Jonathan Walters was yet again responsible for Stoke’s goal, having been more successful at finding the back of the net against Liverpool than any other Premier League club.

However, once Jürgen Klopp introduced Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino at half-time, the game turned, and so did the scoreline, with both Brazilians scoring. Firmino’s strike was especially memorable, and sorely needed in the fight for a Champions League spot, as were the outstanding saves made by Simon Mignolet on Saturday.

After needlessly dropping more points against Bournemouth at Anfield, three points and the result were all that mattered for Liverpool at the weekend – and ultimately they succeeded.

The top of the table

The victory maintains Liverpool’s gap to Manchester City and Manchester United, but, with the help of Mamadou Sakho and Crystal Palace, Klopp’s side now find themselves nine points clear of Arsenal. The Gunners still have two games in hand, but Liverpool are effectively in control of their own destiny for a top four finish. Whilst United could draw level with the Reds with their two games in hand, in all likelihood José Mourinho’s team will drop points with their horrific fixture list.

Therefore, with Champions League qualification appearing increasingly likely, and European football a certainty, Liverpool have to prepare their squad for the additional fixtures next season.

Expanding the squad

Imagining who your club will sign in the transfer market is always an exciting thought every summer. For Liverpool this year, a lot could happen in the transfer window – and a lot needs to happen too.

There have been rumours building throughout the last few months regarding the financial power at Klopp’s disposal, with Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group prepared to sanction big spending for the German, who they earmarked from the beginning as their ideal manager for Liverpool.

Now Klopp has found his feet at Anfield, he must be backed in the transfer market.

FSG may feel cautious because of their policy to buy younger talent before building them into superstars, but that strategy does not have to be overhauled, but modified.

Who is needed?

Liverpool need a mix of top-class, experienced players to go alongside the youngsters and even the current established players, who have little experience of winning trophies.

FSG and Klopp can continue buying top young talent if they are available for Liverpool, but the priority this summer should swing towards pedigree over potential.

Moreover, if FSG are also reluctant to spend because of their early years at the club, which witnessed lavish funding on the likes of Andy Carroll and Stewart Downing, then their hesitancy reflects badly on their supposed faith in Klopp to deliver success at Anfield.

To do that, he needs money, and a balanced side, and having led Liverpool to profit in the transfer market this season, there should be plenty of funds available for Klopp to sign who he needs for the club to progress.

Who goes and who stays?

Whilst talk of spending £200m outright and £100m net might be a touch fanciful, Klopp should have £150m to spend hopefully, if not more. There are a number of players on Liverpool’s books that are likely to depart, such as Sakho, Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno, Lazar Marković, alongside other fringe players and players out on loan – while some players may want to leave because of new arrivals (James Milner?).

Moreover, FSG should grant Klopp a budget of at least £50m, plus any money from sales accumulated above. With such a ‘war chest’, Klopp should be able to afford all of his targets, especially if he can be prudent with a couple.

For instance, if Liverpool need to sign not one but two left-backs, that problem could be solved without spending a penny if the Reds could convince Schalke’s Sead Kolašinac and Leeds United’s Charlie Taylor to move to Anfield. That would consequently free up the war chest for the remaining targets.

Liverpool’s need to widen their squad has become painfully apparent during the course of this campaign. Injuries have crippled Liverpool’s momentum at various stages, losing the likes of Sadio Mané, Coutinho, Joël Matip, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson for various extended spells of time.

Klopp needs backing

Klopp’s high-octane style of play requires high levels of energy throughout the season. The Premier League is a tough, physical, consistent drag, with few breaks unlike in European leagues abroad, therefore Liverpool need a wider pool of players for Klopp to choose from, so the team can carry out his demands across an entire season.

At Borussia Dortmund, with a winter break and only three competitions, this issue was not as urgent, but Klopp will have to add more numbers at Liverpool to have a chance of replicating his success in Germany.

Furthermore, when players need time to return to full speed after an injury, or are simply off-form, Liverpool need more quality alternatives to turn to. Providing academy players with game-time is useful in the right circumstances, but too often the Reds have been restricted by the limited options on their bench.

The rest of the Big Six barely have this problem because of their stronger squads, and can often change the outcome of matches with their substitutions.

Klopp managed to achieve this on Saturday, and would love to have players close to Coutinho and Firmino’s quality waiting to come onto the pitch, alongside having the actual duo already in the starting line-up.

Instead, Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold started against Stoke, which, for all their promise, is not enough.

Experienced players also tend to be more consistent, a trait Liverpool need next season if they are to challenge for the title, hence the importance of signing pedigree this summer.

The money will (hopefully) be provided by FSG, so Klopp should not worry about spending less on players if he needs six or seven instead of three or four. All over the pitch additions are needed, making six arrivals likely, but Klopp should not be hamstrung by finances – instead he can strengthen Liverpool’s squad both in numbers and quality.