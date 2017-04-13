Liverpool boss Klopp: Lallana and Henderson getting better but out of West Brom clash

Photo via Getty Images

Liverpool ​travel to The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon to face West Brom​, hoping to secure another vital three points in their quest for a top-four finish after a brilliant second-half turnaround against Stoke City ​last weekend.

​In his pre-match press conference, Jürgen Klopp ​provided fitness updates on the injured duo ​Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson​. The international compatriots have been sidelined in recent weeks, with Lallana suffering a thigh injury against Lithuania and Henderson continuing to battle an ongoing foot problem.

Neither player has been able to return to full training at Melwood yet, and will therefore both miss out once against for the trip to face Tony Pulis' ​side as they continue to regain their fitness.

Fitness update on Lallana and Henderson

However, Jürgen Klopp remains in confident mood over the pair, suggesting that they both could feature again before the end of the month. Adam Lallana has been pencilled for a return against Watford on May 1. ​"They are better, but not good enough for the weekend," the German commented.

"With Adam, it is a little easier. I can say that after Palace game, he will be completely normal in training. Then Watford comes, so he should be in the squad or I can think about him," ​said Klopp.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach continued, ​"With Jordan it was clear from the start that there was no exact timeframe. We had to wait until he feels nothing.

He explained, "That's how it is and that's what we are still waiting for. With what he is doing at the moment, he feels nothing. But we have to take steps before he can come back to team training."

Klopp confirmed, ​"It could be next week, could be the week after, but I think we are on a good way with him also. I'm pretty sure he will have a few games this season."

Potentially vital boost for Liverpool

Returns to both Lallana and Henderson would provide Liverpool with a major boost in what remains of their Premier League campaign. Lallana was enjoying a terrific season prior to his injury, having scored a total of 7 goals - more than in any other season since joining The Reds.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson gives an energetic edge to the midfield and has enjoyed a fruitful campaign himself. While his replacement Emre Can is doing a brilliant job at present, Klopp will no-doubt be looking forward to the return of his captain, with current midfield options stretched.

Liverpool will face several teams who are likely to park the bus and defend deep inside their own half, and thus the room for space and maneuvering will be greatly diminished. Lallana's creative edge could prove to be a massive boost in their quest for Champions League football. Let's hope The Reds can maintain their momentum until the duo return.