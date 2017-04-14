Steven Gerrard set to become Liverpool under-18s boss, confirms Jürgen Klopp

Photo via Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp ​confirmed Steven Gerrard ​is likely to take charge of an Academy team at ​Liverpool ​next season.

The former-Reds captain began a coaching role at the youth complex in February this year and has worked closely alongside Alex Inglethorpe and other staff at Kirkby to develop the potential of youngsters within the club's ranks.

When asked about whether Gerrard will continue in his current capacity at his pre-match press conference, Klopp stated: ​"There is no real announcement in this moment, but what I can probably say is 'yes'."

Klopp continued, ​"He is doing a real job at the Academy at the moment with his presence and everything, being around and giving advice and leading little or bigger sessions and all that stuff."

​The German explained, "They all enjoy it a lot. He especially enjoys it a lot." He concluded, ​​"Yes, he will be the coach of a youth team next season. I'm pretty sure. But we will tell you exactly which team when we want to tell you."

Gerrard doing a fine job in coaching role

It's not always the case that former players who go into coaching have a successful career in the field once their playing days are over. There's no guarantee that just because they were one of the world's greats, they can nurture and mould the stars of the future. However, Steven Gerrard seems to be doing just that and has adapted exceptionally well to his new role at Liverpool.

For those younger players, it must be a huge inspiration and motivation for them to give their all in training and look to burst onto the first-team scene in the coming years. Who better to learn from than the legend himself, right?

Having only taken up a coaching role in February, Gerrard has clearly caught the attention of Klopp right from the off and with rumours of him coaching the Under 18 side next season, there is certainly strong belief that he could have a long and successful part to play within Klopp's coaching staff. Who knows, maybe some day we will see him in the first-team dugout for a Premier League clash.