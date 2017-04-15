There is nothing to say at the moment on Mamadou Sakho's future, says Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Glyn Kirk)

Jürgen Klopp has refused to discuss whether Mamadou Sakho has a future at Liverpool beyond his current loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The centre-back joined the Eagles in January after being frozen out of the first-team at Anfield and has impressed under Sam Allardyce in his six Premier League appearances so far.

Sakho has helped keep four clean sheets and earn five wins, included instrumental displays in victories over Chelsea and Arsenal with Palace having eased relegation fears with their recent form.

The France international's displays have seen calls for Klopp to offer Sakho a second chance at Liverpool despite the long-running off-field issues between the pair.

Reds boss coy on plans for Sakho's future

The 27-year-old has not featured for the Reds since April 2016. A failed drugs test forced him to miss the end of last season, and Euro 2016 in him homeland.

And though the illegal substance allegations were later cleared, Sakho angered his manager with misconduct on the club's pre-season tour of America, his indiscipline causing him to be sent home early.

A social media rant in September only made matters worse, with Sakho's future uncertain ever since - although Klopp says Palace have no clause to sign the defender permanently after his loan deal expires in the summer.

Asked whether he has monitored Sakho's progress in south London, Klopp said that he sees "a lot of Premier League games" and has seen how "he is playing there and all this stuff."

"But there is nothing to say in this moment because you can imagine like all the plans we have for next season, we speak about behind-closed-doors," the German told reporters.

He insisted that the club "will say something" when they "have to say something", Palace boss Allardyce having hinted he would look to bring Sakho in on a permanent basis in a few months' time.

Liverpool reportedly hope to push for around £30 million for Sakho, one of the club's best performers last term before his drugs ban, with a number of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe having shown interest in his services.

We don't think about who leaves in the summer, says Klopp

Klopp was also quizzed about what lies ahead for striker Daniel Sturridge, who has been stuck behind false nine Roberto Firmino in the pecking order because of his struggles to adjust to Klopp's style.

The England international has only started nine games across all competitions this season, and just five games in the Premier league, with it likely he will move on for more first-team football in the summer.

But Klopp also refused to be drawn on Sturridge's future, though the 27-year-old too appears likely to leave.

He said: "There is nothing to say here first of all. Even when it would be clear whether he leaves or he stays, then nothing to speak about here. The thing is that it was not an easy season so far, but there are still six games to go and he is back. I'm happy about this."

The Reds boss felt Sturridge "had an impact when he came on against Stoke" last weekend but said that Liverpool have to manage his fitness.

"We have to decide always after the few sessions he made, like I said after the game, 'how long should we force it or try to use his freshness when he is coming on?' That is my decision at the end," Klopp said.

He declared that he doesn't "think a second" about the squad for next season because they are still in the current campaign, insisting they "plan different things like transfers" but "never" think about "who will leave."