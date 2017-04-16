Jürgen Klopp delighted as Liverpool emerge from the Black Country with three points

Klopp punches the air with delight at the final whistle (photo: Getty Images / Catherine Ivill - AMA)

Jürgen Klopp was a happy man as Liverpool emerged victorious at the Hawthorns on Sunday, beating West Bromwich Albion thanks to Roberto Firmino's winner.

Klopp cut a nervous figure on the touchline as he saw his side edge out the Baggies to claim a vital win 1-0, Firmino's goal pushing them further towards a place in next season's Champions League.

The German admitted to being nervous saying that he'd only be calm if it was "4-0 after 86 minutes."

He could have had his nerves lessened a little in stoppage time as Alberto Moreno shot wide of an empty net with Ben Foster pushing up the pitch, but was only disappointed for Moreno.

"He had a few difficult weeks," Klopp said. "Last week he was really good so he deserved a few minutes. He's a good boy and I'd have been really happy for him if he scored this goal, but excitement until the end is pretty much always happening when we are involved."

Big win for Liverpool

Despite the excitement of the final few minutes, the three points shouldn't be underestimated as Liverpool won at a ground they've toiled at in previous years, against a manager who knows how to get under the Reds' skin.

"In the first-half we didn't play too good football, the second-half was much better. We kept the ball well and didn't let them have too much of the game," said Klopp.

Possibly referring to the recent dropped points against AFC Bournemouth two weeks ago, the manager noted that "It was very important as showing this concentration level towards the end didn't work each week in the last few months.

"I was very happy at the end, we wanted the three points today. We had 63 points before we came and now we have 66, that'll be nice for six or seven days but next week we want 69."

Mignolet the hero as Reds deal with crosses

Speaking of West Brom's strengths, an aerial onslaught which the Reds dealt with well, Klopp admitted "They have good footballers on the pitch and if you are less aggressive they use their threat around set-pieces to play football because you don't want to make challenges.

"We learned a lot in the game, in the second-half we were better tuned as we new what to do, in the first-half we were abit static.

There was praise reserved for Simon Mignolet, who played a big part in the win thanks to a series of commanding punches from crosses, and a vital late save from Matt Phillips.

"It doesn't look that spectacular because he [Mignolet] was really present around set-pieces, three, four, five fists away, all that stuff, very important again.

"It's three important points in a difficult place, so let's carry on."