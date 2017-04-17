Simon Mignolet makes a strong case for the defence following win against West Brom

Photo via Getty Images

It was hardly a vintage ​​performance by Liverpool ​on Easter Sunday, but one goal from ​Roberto Firmino ​was enough to give The Reds a vital three points against ​West Brom in their quest to finish in the Premier League ​top four.

Just before the first-half was drawn to a close, Firmino reacted the quickest to ​Lucas Leiva's ​flicked header to poke home from close range and put Jürgen Klopp's ​side ahead. From then on it became a case of seeing out the result for Liverpool, and ​Simon Mignolet ​once again had a huge part to play.

​The Belgian produced another great save just a week after he denied ​Sadio Berahino ​an equaliser at Stoke. ​Mignolet got down well and made himself big to prevent ​Matt Phillips ​from leveling the scores up with just 10 minutes left on the clock. It was another crucial moment in Liverpool's bid to return to the Champions League​, with the result marking the clubs first win at The Hawthorns ​since 2011.

We proved we can defend, says Mignolet

​"When you come away to West Brom, you know what to expect but you have to deal with it. A lot of people have been saying that we can't deal or defend as well as we can but today we proved that we can."

​"That has to be the benchmark. We are very pleased with the performance and those three points were massive today," ​said Mignolet.

​"Before you come here, you know what is going to happen. They throw everything at you, including the goalkeeper but we did well, we defended it. We scored one goal, but that was enough."

​"I'm happy to help the team out. That's my job. I'm pleased with that but like I say, everybody did their jobs today and that's the important thing when you play away from home - you have to grind out results sometimes," ​concluded the Belgian keeper.