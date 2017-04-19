Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva: I need to concentrate on the next five games then I'll think about my future

(Picture: Getty Images - Catherine Ivill/AMA)

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has admitted his future is uncertain but insists if he is to leave this summer then he will do so having done "everything" he could in his time at the club.

The Brazilian is the Reds' longest-serving player, having been on Merseyside since 2007, but his future is once again clouded in doubt going into the summer.

Lucas enters the final year of his contract at Anfield and appears likely to move on in search of more regular first-team football, although he has returned to Jürgen Klopp's starting line-up in recent weeks.

He was an impressive performer again as Liverpool beat West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday, his flick-on leading to Roberto Firmino's close-range header - the game's only goal.

Yet despite the 30-year-old acknowledging he does not know what will unfold in the coming months, he is focused on helping Liverpool to claim Champions League qualification.

"I cannot give 100 per-cent answer on my future"

Asked about his future, Lucas responded: "Listen, I would love to have the right answer for you, the 100 per-cent answer I'd say. I have got one more year left after this but I think I need to just concentrate on the next five games."

The Reds' No.21 feels that he has been at the club "long enough" that "if the time comes" for him to leave then he will do so "with the feeling that I did everything I could."

"I don't really know what will happen," Lucas explained, reiterating that he plans "to focus on the last five games" and saying he feels that he has played "very good" in "the last few games."

The former Gremio man noted that he has played in midfield and at centre-back in order to "give some options to the manager", adding: "When he needs me I always try to deliver. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but that happens with everyone."

Lucas declared that there "is no doubt" about his commitment to Liverpool, insisting he will "wait until the end of the season" and until then "work hard."

He said that he will "make a decision together with the club" and revealed he will speak with Klopp.

"I think we will agree something good for both of us. I would to giver the answer 100 per-cent [now] but unfortunately I cannot give it," Lucas continued.

Midfielder confident he has 'many years' left at top level

Klopp was prepared to let Lucas to leave the club back in January if the right offer came in, the experienced Brazil international having been close to moves to Galatasaray and Besiktas in recent years.

Lucas rejected the opportunity to join Inter Milan on loan in the winter transfer window but admits he will have to consider the options available to him in the summer.

He said that he must "analyse" his situation before explaining: "I am getting to the stage of my career where I think I can help a lot, off the pitch of course, but on the pitch as well. Playing time [is important], I wouldn't like to just be around."

Lucas believes he has "many years" still left "at the top level" because he is 30 and "not 35 or 36", but insists he needs to "see what is best" and then "will make a decision together" with the club.

"The commitment will always be there, I will always be keen to help," he reaffirmed, stating: "Not I just need to focus on the next few games and at the end of the season the club will have a better idea in terms of moving forward and what players [get a certain amount of] game time."

Lucas: Top-four is in our hands

Lucas insisted he wants to "end the season on a high" with Liverpool's prospects of a top-four finish increasing game-by-game, helped by a victory at West Brom which lifted them back up to third.

While Manchester United and Arsenal have games in hand on the Reds, Lucas believes Liverpool are in control of whether they reach next season's Champions League or not.

He continued: "It depends on us. It is in our hands. We know teams will play each other and drop points and it is impossible [for them] to win [of] the games. We just have to keep going."

Lucas said that the victory in the Black Country was "a real boost" because it was "a difficult place" to go, stating that "many teams" go to the Hawthorns and "drop points" while they "managed to win" and "managed to keep a clean sheet."

He praised his team-mate for defending set-pieces "very well", insisting it is "not just about three points" but that "a lot of things" were positive and while there are "still things to improve on", it was "a little step in the right direction."