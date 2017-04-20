Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson: I don't know if he will play again this season

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted captain Jordan Henderson may struggle to return to fitness to play again this season.

The midfielder hasn't featured since February 11 with a troubling foot injury, missing three victories and two draws in the Premier League since his last appearance.

And although Klopp said a week ago that he was "pretty sure" Henderson would be back for "a few games" before the end of the campaign, he is now uncertain whether he will have the 26-year-old back in time to play in any of the club's final five league games.

Henderson isn't patient in injury return, admits Klopp

Asked whether Henderson could be sidelined until the end of the campaign, Klopp admitted: "I don't know. We will see. In this moment he cannot really train so we have to wait for that moment. That's been the plan since the beginning."

The German revealed that the management staff and Henderson are in "intense talks to different departments" and "the medical department of course."

"He is already not patient," said Klopp of his skipper, though the manager insisted that he is even more frustrated than the England international.

He declared that Henderson's situation is "not cool" and added: "He looks really healthy but he cannot play football, that's the situation."

Lallana could be back in normal training within a week with Ings stepping up rehab

But the Reds boss issued a more positive update on the fitness of midfielder Adam Lallana, who returned to outdoor training at Melwood earlier in the week.

The 28-year-old midfielder last turned out for the Reds before the international break, sustaining a thigh problem on England duty which has kept him out for almost a month of action since.

Klopp said that Lallana "is in a good way" but said "nothing changed there" because he is "back on the pitch but still with the rehab coach."

"Should be involved - not sure exactly when - in normal training week, Wednesday or Thursday, something like that," said Klopp, suggesting that Lallana could be back in the squad for the trip to Watford on Monday May 1.

Klopp also spoke about Danny Ings' fitness, with the striker having been out injured since a cameo off the bench in the EFL Cup against Tottenham Hotspur on October 25 at Anfield.

Ings won't be fit again until the start of pre-season in July as a result of his anterior cruciate ligament injury - his second in as many seasons - but is slowly stepping up his rehabilitation.

Klopp insisted that Ings is back "in the gym" after a long time and insisted he is "running [again] since a few days ago" and that he "looks good" and "enjoys it a lot" but is "not even close to come back" yet.