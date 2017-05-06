Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool's previous clashes with Southampton this season don't matter for Sunday

(Picture: Getty Images - Ben Stansall)

Liverpool's previous results against Southampton this season have no bearing on Sunday's Premier League meeting between the two teams at Anfield, believes Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds go head-to-head with Claude Puel's side for the fourth time in the current campaign this weekend having yet to score a goal against them.

Klopp's charges drew 0-0 in the other league encounter while the Saints won 1-0 in both of the Capital One Cup semi-final two legs back in January.

Yet despite Liverpool's underwhelming record against the South Coast club, the manager is confident his side are prepared to overcome Southampton at the fourth time of asking.

Klopp: It's not as though we haven't created chances against Southampton

"It's normal that people always compare different games against the same opponent but that's not really important," Klopp told his pre-match press conference.

He declared that their analysis ahead of the game is watching "the last three they played" rather than "the games we played against Southampton" this season.

Klopp believes that it is "much more important" to "think about maybe our last performance or this period" rather than how they fared when they last faced Southampton back in January.

He explained that their last meeting was at "absolutely the wrong moment" for "two such decisive games", praising Southampton for how they "took the chance" but adding: "I thought, especially when we played there [at St Mary's], we had our chances."

The German admitted that he does not have "a lot of memories of this game" but insisted it wasn't as though Liverpool "could not score against them or couldn't create against them."

"They are strong, that's what you need to know. That's all," he continued. Klopp also said that he and his staff "know pretty much exactly how they play."

He believes Liverpool are know who Southampton "will start" provided all of their regulars are fit, which he says is "a good thing in the preparation for the game" because the Saints' "system is rather clear and all that stuff."

Klopp warned that his players must "be ready for this game" and that they "have to defend with all we have", insisting: "When we can do this then we should have the confidence after this long season that we know we always create chances. If you create chances then you have to use it. That's how football life is."

He added that "there is no issue" going into the game but that Liverpool "should be prepared" and will "try everything", explaining that they have spoken "about everything" and "will do everything" they have worked on in training.

"Southampton are one of the best football-playing teams in the league"

The Reds boss was quizzed about the pressure on his side to end the season strongly with Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all close in the table.

He noted how much was made of the fact Liverpool could have gone into the Watford game earlier in the week in fifth place because of other results and said: "Somebody obviously thought the results were already written. That's how football is, nothing is for sure. We didn't think about it. We only tried to do our job; the boys did it and that's what we have to do again."

Klopp said his players have acknowledged "the situation" and know that they "need to win pretty much each game" from now on, but said that it is a "positive pressure" that they "can go for something."

Talking again of Liverpool's opponents, Klopp added: "Southampton is, for me, one of the best football-playing sides in the Premier League. I like watching them a lot. I'm not sure [how they have] only 41 points but it can't be because of the style or whatever."

He said that they are a "strong side" who will give Liverpool "a difficult job to do", but said that their plan is to "use Anfield" and they "need to be brave, need to enjoy the game [and] need to play football."

Klopp also said that the Reds "need to defend very serious" and "if possible" utilise the crowd to create "a special atmosphere" for what he called one of four remaining "important games."

And Klopp also feels Liverpool cannot afford to think ahead in the top-four race and must solely focus on the upcoming fixture.

When asked about what his side need to do to secure Champions League football, he said: "I think we should win the next game. That's what I am pretty sure about. It's the only game we have. It cannot be our job to count points, our job is to get them, and everyone else can count them and see where it leads to."

Klopp insisted that there is "absolutely no club" currently occupying any of the "top spots" who "can waste points in this moment", stating: "No club has the opportunity to rest, so we all have to fight with all we have. That makes this league so exciting."

He mentioned "this battle" and "the relegation battle" and said there "is a lot to go for in this league" although Liverpool are "focused" only on the top-four race which he said is "difficult enough without thinking about the other games."