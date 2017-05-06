Jürgen Klopp confident over Liverpool midfielder Emre Can's contract talks

Photo via Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp ​has spoken of his confidence that ​Liverpool midfielder ​Emre Can ​will commit his long-term future to the club at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The German midfielder is currently in the final year of his contract, with talks over a new deal stalling earlier in the season. However, Klopp remains hopeful, stating that talks with the 23-year-old and his representatives are continuing with promise.

No indication that Can is leaving

​"After his bicycle kick, probably everyone wants him to stay," Klopp said, referring to the midfielder's winning goal at Watford last Monday.

He explained: "I think it is no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club and that is a completely normal situation. We are in talks and there is absolutely no pressure. It is all good. It is two partners with big respect for each other."

The German believes that it"makes sense for development" to keep "good players" and said that Can "is one of these good players", adding: "I am quite positive [he will stay]."

​Timely upturn in form for Emre

Can has enjoyed a renaissance in recent months after suffering a blip in form prior to January. Continued issues with his calf saw him under the cosh from Liverpool fans, but a stunning bicycle kick at Vicarage Road typified his turn in fortunes.

Latching on brilliantly to Lucas Leiva's ​aerial ball, the German took Liverpool a step closer to the ​Champions League ​next season. However, it wasn't just the manner of his goal at the weekend that was so impressive, but his all-round display.

Once again, it was a performance fuelled by Can's grit and determination. A bullish figure in the middle of the park, the Reds' No.23 offered a commanding presence, guiding Liverpool ever closer to Europe.

​"The goal was so important and so deserved. He is a hard-working boy, it was never any different," ​Klopp continued, speaking again of his display at Watford.

The Reds boss also hailed Can's "fantastic attitude" which Klopp says he has "always" had and what he likes "most" about the player.

"The plan is to make a more simple goal in the next game. If you can do this it would make sense," joked Klopp, looking ahead to the visit of Southampton on Sunday.

​​"Against Crystal Palace, he had a chance with one of the best offensive moves we had and he hit the ball with his heel - that's football. We have spoken about his calf issues and they are hopefully finally sorted so that helps him," ​Klopp concluded.