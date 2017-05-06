Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp: Lucas Leiva is in a very good moment

Photo via Getty Images (Catherine Ivill - AMA)

​Unlike many a ​Liverpool ​fan, ​Jürgen Klopp​ hasn't been surprised by Lucas Leiva's ​recent run of form.

The Brazilian midfielder's qualities have never been under scrutiny according to the boss, although Lucas has endured long spells outside of the starting eleven this season.

The 30-year-old has registered three assists in his last five games for the Reds, with the latest coming against ​Watford ​when his lobbed through ball found ​Emre Can​, who acrobatically steered it into the top corner from the edge of the box via a stunning bicycle kick.

Klopp never doubted Lucas' abilities

​​"Lucas was never in doubt - for me, never in doubt. It's now more a countable outcome - I heard about three assists in his last five games or something like this. He is in a good moment and is very important for us," Klopp explained on long-serving Lucas' form.

The German added: "The club showed his best side, the best face, when we celebrated his 10 years. I must say, I was never part of something like this; it was a real sign of respect, a real sign of the size of the club and the importance of the player."

Klopp said that Lucas is "in his best shape" which means he is "very important" to the club, though he added that Liverpool "have to be focused on the next game and be ready to deliver again" because "these games are gone."

“There is a lot of space for improvement for all of us, so that is what we are focused on," ​stated the Liverpool manager.

​Ten years at Liverpool

May 11th will mark 10 years to the day since Lucas Leiva arrived on Merseyside. His loyalty to the club is beyond admirable and represents a dying quality within the modern game.

All too often players depart clubs without so much of a thought, but with offers on the table from Inter Milan and Galatasary, the Brazilian midfielder has stayed true to Klopp's side.

Despite a shaky start to his Anfield career where he often found himself the scapegoat for fan fury, Lucas has progressed on Merseyside and proved his doubters wrong time and time again. Indeed, he has developed into a good option again for Liverpool this season.

While very much a squad player, his experience means he is a reliable figure to bring on and see out a game - something that is crucial for a team such as the Reds.

It remains to be seen whether the club and player will continue to progress together beyond this season and should a deal from a respectable club with promises of first team action come to the surface, the No.21 will likely bid an emotional farewell.