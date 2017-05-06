Daniel Sturridge can decide a game for Liverpool in a second, says Jürgen Klopp

Can Daniel Sturridge play a crucial role in the final four games? (Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

​Daniel Sturridge will have an important role to play in the Liverpool ​team for what remains of the current Premier League ​season, according to Jürgen Klopp.

The England striker enjoyed a bright cameo performance against Watford ​last weekend. Looking sharp in possession, Sturridge almost got himself on the scoresheet, wriggling his way past a couple of defenders before unleashing a shot on goal which was well saved.

Klopp himself spoke of his delight at Sturridge's performance and with three games left to play, the boss believes he can help secure a Champions League ​spot for the Reds.

Sturridge to play a key part in top-four push

​"It was very good, very good. A wonderful chance and two more good situations in a really short period," ​Klopp reflected after Sturridge's performance against the Hornets.

The Reds boss however admitted that Sturridge is not ​"at 100 per cent" though he declared: "He is doing what we think is right for him to keep him on track for these last three games."

On when the striker will be in full flow, Klopp revealed that he has had"very good talks" with Sturridge and that they are "really close in the moment."

He continued: "He's doing something different today then training with the team tomorrow and all that stuff. As long as it's like this we can for sure have him and use him in the squad, that's the most important thing."

Klopp said that Liverpool "have to see which line-up we start with and then how long he can go" but hailed it as "very, very important" that Sturridge is "an option on the bench" because "he can decide a game in a second" as "everybody knows."

​"That's very, very positive and hopefully it stays like this," ​vowed Klopp.

A final farewell?

Sturridge is widely expected to leave this summer after failing to truly establish himself in the starting eleven.

However, with three games left to play in the current campaign, the 27-year-old could well have a crucial part in what remains for Klopp and his side.

His qualities going forward are clear and his consistent eye for goal is something ​Divock Origi ​doesn't possess.

Klopp is entirely accurate when he says Sturridge can change the game in an instant and his cameo against Watford was indication of the options he can bring to the table should the Reds come unstuck in the run-in for top four.

Everyone will be hoping he can finish his Liverpool career on a high, should the summer mark the end of his time on Merseyside.