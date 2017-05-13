Lucas Leiva and Roberto Firmino fitness doubts for Liverpool's trip to West Ham United

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Liverpool duo Lucas Leiva and Roberto Firmino remain fitness doubts for the trip to West Ham United this weekend, although both were pictured at Melwood on Friday.

Jürgen Klopp said earlier in the day that the club would offer the pair every opportunity to prove their sharpness and they were both present for training, though Firmino was seemingly away from the main group.

The Brazilian pair have struggled with muscle problems in the aftermath of last Sunday's goalless draw with Southampton at Anfield.

Klopp told gathered reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning: "Firmino felt a muscle. We have left him out of training. Lucas felt two different muscles."

He confirmed that the pair both "want to play" and that Firmino "could" be able to be involved on Saturday, adding: "We have to wait and give him as much time as possible."

Lallana and Sturridge in the frame to start

There was more positive news on England duo Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana, who could be handed starts at the London Stadium.

Sturridge has made bright cameos off the bench in Liverpool's last three games, Klopp insisting that "he is ready" while Lallana "felt the intensity" after playing 70 minutes on his return at Watford due to Philippe Coutinho's injury.

But the German said that Lallana is now an option, after being benched against Southampton, and that the midfielder and Sturridge's returns mean they "have two more players as options."

"Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are nice options to have," Klopp added, though he insisted it is "the player" and "human being in a specific shape" that Liverpool bring on the pitch and not "a name."

The Hammers have injury issues of their own, former Reds striker Andy Carroll out with a groin problem. Captain Mark Noble is out and set to undergo a hernia operation.

A hamstring problem keeps top goalscorer Michail Antonio out, while Angelo Ogbonna, Pedro Obiang, Diafra Sakho and Cheikhou Kouyaté are all sidelined.