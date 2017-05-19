Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon still Liverpool's first-choice left-back target

(Picture: Getty Images - Craig Mercer/CameraSport)

Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon remains Liverpool's first-choice left-back target this summer, according to recent reports.

The need for a new option on the left side of defence is all the more pressing with the out-of-favour Alberto Moreno set to be sold, and Sessegnon is top of the list of replacements.

Were he to sign, Sessegnon would be expected to act as competition to - rather than a direct replacement for - current left-back James Milner, who has deputised there since the start of the season.

Sessegnon Liverpool's top left-back target

The youngster turned 17 on Thursday and will sign his first professional contract with the Championship outfit, who missed out on reaching the play-off final to Reading this week, on July 1st.

That means Liverpool are able to firm up their interest in the full-back, having recently been banned from signing Academy players from English league clubs after tapping up a schoolboy.

And Fulham's play-off failure could tempt Sessegnon into a move, although the Reds are likely to have to face competition from a number of other Premier League clubs.

The highly-rated England Under-19 international scored a highly-impressive seven goals in 30 league appearances, his first year in the Cottagers' senior squad.

Liverpool have also shown interest in relegated Hull City's Andrew Robertson, though any move is thought to be unlikely.

Meanwhile Moreno, who signed for Liverpool from Sevilla in a £12 million deal in 2014, has only made two league starts this season and is expected to return to his homeland.

The Merseyside outfit are hopeful of making their money back on the 24-year-old.

Salah one of several names as Liverpool look to add wide options

Elsewhere Liverpool have identified AS Roma wide-man Mohamed Salah as one of a number of wingers they could pursue as an alternative to Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt.

The Egyptian wide-man almost signed for Liverpool back in 2014 as his old club Basel rejected a number of offers before he eventually moved to Chelsea, though he made just 19 appearances across two years and went on loan spells with Fiorentina and Roma, making the latter permanent in the summer of 2016 for a reported £12.75 million.

In two hugely successful years with the capital club, Salah has scored 32 goals and laid on 24 assists - though Liverpool have kept tabs on the player since his days in Switzerland.

Jürgen Klopp is well aware that Liverpool need extra options out wide to complement and support Sadio Mané, who scored 13 goals and laid on five assists in his maiden Anfield campaign to be named Player of the Season.

Brandt, however, is reluctant to risk a move from Leverkusen - where he is a regular starter. With another summer target, Christian Pulisic, having just signed a new long-term deal with Borussia Dortmund, Salah is one of a few wingers being scouted by Liverpool.

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk remain among the club's other key targets, with Keïta's team-mate Timo Werner also speculated to be on their radar.

The 21-year-old recently became just the fifth German ever to score at least 19 Bundesliga goals under the age of 22 and has since stretched his tally to 21 - with five assists - in 31 league appearances.