Reports: Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have verbally agreed £90,000-a-week terms

(Picture: Getty Images - Gaetano Piazzolla)

AS Roma's Mohamed Salah has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool to nearly double his current £50,000-a-week wages.

The pacey winger is said to be keen on a move to Merseyside, having almost signed for Liverpool from Basel in January 2014, and has verbally agreed terms worth £90,000-a-week to him at Anfield.

Salah has emerged as the Reds' key attacking target in the last few weeks with Jürgen Klopp's side having moved on from Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt due to his demands for guaranteed regular football.

Liverpool, however, will apparently need to pay around £35 million to secure the Egyptian international's signature - though they could even be forced to break their transfer record which stands for a similar outlay on Andy Carroll in 2011.

Several reports have suggested that Roma must balance their books and that they are under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations by the end of June.

The rules - which aim to prevent clubs from spending more money than they earn - mean Roma must pay a fine and also not report combined losses of over €30 million for this year and next.

Liverpool remain confident of luring Salah back to the Premier League having held talks with his agent, Ramy Abbas, who is in the UK ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The two clubs are currently thought to be in negotiations as they seek to agree a fee for Salah's transfer.

The 24-year-old is one of the club's top priorities as they look to add extra options up top ahead of a busier schedule next term, provided that they can negotiate a two-legged qualifier and ensure Champions League football.

Salah to Liverpool - haven't we been here before?

Rather than join Liverpool three years ago, Salah signed for Chelsea in an £11 million move but made just 19 appearances 18 months at Stamford Bridge.

His unsuccessful spell with the Blues saw him loaned to Fiorentina for the second-half of the campaign, where he scored nine goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Though the Serie A outfit were keen to make the deal permanent, Salah instead chose to cut short his loan and join Roma - scoring 15 goals and laying on nine assists while on loan at the Stadio Olimpico to be crowned Player of the Season as well as the club's top goalscorer.

As a result he made the move to the Italian capital permanent in a £13 million deal and enjoyed another excellent season in 2016-17, reaching double figures for goals and assists as one of only eight players in Europe's top five leagues to do so.

It is his excellent output and his importance to the side - even with Roma currently managerless after Luciano Spalletti's departure ahead of a move to Inter Milan.

The Giallorossi set a new club record total of 87 points while finishing second in Serie A to qualify directly for the Champions League group stages, as well as scoring a new best 90 league goals across the season.

Salah's pace, trickery and technique would add vital extra dimensions to a Liverpool front-line that appears laboured and devoid of penetration in the absence of Sadio Mané.

His arrival would however offer Klopp the conundrum of who to favour on the right, with both Salah and Mané having played their best football from that position in recent seasons.