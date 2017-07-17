Liverpool move step closer to Andrew Robertson deal with left-back reported to have left Hull training camp

(Picture: Getty Images - Ian Horrocks)

Liverpool are thought to be closing in on an £8 million deal for Andrew Robertson with reports indicating that the left-back has left Hull City's warm weather training camp in Portugal.

The Reds are thought to have been in advanced talks with the Championship outfit, relegated from the top-flight last term, as they look to make the Scotland international their third summer signing.

Robertson, in addition to fellow defender Ahmed Elmohamady who is nearing a move to Aston Villa, is thought to have departed Hull's squad to speak to Liverpool officials about a move.

The 23-year-old has emerged as the Reds' first-choice target to strengthen the left side of defence with Alberto Moreno expected to leave this summer, leaving James Milner as Jürgen Klopp's only senior option.

Robertson has just one year remaining on his contract at the KC Stadium, having impressed last season although Hull failed to avoid the drop.

Liverpool had previously looked at Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, but the 17-year-old preferred to remain in London and has signed a new deal with the Cottagers despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Robertson to replace Moreno and provide competition for Milner

AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy was also of interest earlier this summer, with Liverpool enquiring to the Ligue 1 side about the left-back only to be told a move to Manchester City was imminent.



Robertson's likely arrival almost certainly signals the end of Moreno's Anfield career. The Spaniard was second-fiddle to converted defender Milner, starting just two Premier League games last term.

The 25-year-old, signed for £12 million in the summer of 2014, has failed to live up to expectation since his move from Sevilla, despite making over 100 appearances in his three years at the club.

Yet having appeared 51 times in Jürgen Klopp's first season, he featured in just 16 games last term having frustrated with his rash decision-making, poor concentration and positioning.

But Liverpool are confident of pulling in £15 million for Moreno, having rejected an £11 million offer from Napoli last month, with a number of European clubs thought to be showing interest.

Glasgow-born Robertson, who has been at Hull since 2014 and made 115 appearances for the Tigers, is seen as a more reliable presence although the former PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year still offers attacking threat.

Robertson's move could also help pave the way for Ryan Kent to sign for Hull on loan. The Humberside outfit are among several Championship clubs keen to sign the 20-year-old.