Liverpool into the Premier League Asia Trophy final thanks to goals from Solanke and Origi

The local fans were definitely on the side of Liverpool here in Hong Kong. They have the final they would have wanted.

Jordan Henderson, speaking to Sky Sports, says he is feeling good. He also says the pitch was "fine", which might be more diplomatic than anything else.

Liverpool were comfortable in the end as they won the game. They are a couple of weeks ahead of Crystal Palace in terms of preparations, and that showed, but it was a valuable experience for both sides.

That game will be at 13:30 English time, with the third place play-off between West Brom and Crystal Palace at 11:00.

It is Liverpool who will go through to the final. Goals in the second half from Solanke and Origi have set up a game between the Reds and Leicester City.

FULL TIME!

90+1' Liverpool will be hoping for the same scoreline when these two sides meet for real in exactly a month's time.

90' 'You'll Never Walk Alone' threatens to break out again as Liverpool pass and ponder towards the finish line. It has been a good workout for both sides. There's one added minute.

89' Liverpool have lots of time to work it short. Coutinho twists and turns after a Grujic shot, but neither attempt comes to anything.

88' Liverpool are comfortable now. Kent runs forward and shoots from distance, and wins a corner. Not long now in the Hong Kong heat.

86' Coutinho with a super ball to Origi, but the Belgian cannot find Milner. Liverpool come forward again.

84' The pitch has survived so far. Both teams have been able to pass the ball around, which Liverpool do here. Palace win it back after a while, but are in no rush to flood forward.

82' A goal-kick eventually after some pressure after the corner. Sako was twisting and turning and a couple of crosses went in, but Liverpool retain their two-goal lead. Less than 10 minutes to go.

81' Grujic has given away another foul. Sako will take the free-kick. Liverpool scramble it away for a corner through Milner.

79' Coutinho's shot deflects into the path of Origi, who finishes. He looked offside, but it's been given. Game over, surely.

GOAL! Divock Origi gets Liverpool's second.

78' Liverpool currently are the side heading to the final against Leicester. They are keeping the ball well, content with moving Palace around as they look to retain a 1-0 advantage.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Loftus-Cheek replaces Milivojevic. Dann for Kelly and Zaha off for Phillips. Kirby also on for Puncheon.

75' Zaha is causing all sorts of problems. Kent tracks him this time, but he has looked very sharp.

74' Big chance as Van Aanhalt gets in behind. His cross is looped and Ladapo can't connect properly.

73' Grujic now goes very close from distance. He hit that well, but it was just off target from all of 30 yards. Liverpool still well on top.

72' Drinks break over. Ladapo can't do much with a long ball, and he hits it out for Mignolet to take a goal-kick.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUB: Benteke is replaced by Ladapo. 20 minutes to go.

We now have another drinks break. Zaha is still recieving treatment.

68' Origi has a shot blocked, before Palace break. Grujic booked for a tackle on Zaha. That was a late one. No hint of getting the ball. It could have been red - very silly.

67' Coutinho is running the show, now. A great touch into the path of Wijnaldum sets Liverpool away, and then the Dutchman ends the move with a shot that Hennessey saves.

66' Coutinho finds Grujic, and the Serbian hits the target from a long way out, but the shot had no power. Coutinho then looks for Kent, but it's overhit.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUB: Sako on for Anderson.

64' Foul now on Van Aanhalt by Flanagan.

62' Crystal Palace try to react through Anderson. Liverpool do well to stop that - Solanke with a challenge - but Origi is offside on the breakaway.

61' Right-footed, from the edge of the box, Solanke fires a shot past Hennessey! 1-0!

GOAL! Brilliant from Solanke!

60' Coutinho goes to ground in the box, but nothing given. He didn't even appeal, which is telling.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Van Aanhalt for Schlupp, and Wan-Basaka for Townsend.

57' The game has almost gone to a standstill, with a series of throw-ins, but Palace get some possession now.

56' Kent has a chance to bring the ball down, but he can't quite control, and Palace win it back.

55' Klavan takes a chance as he produces a Cruyff turn, but gets away with it. He's been watching Adam Lallana.

54' Close from Coutinho, who curls one over the top. Similar to Salah in the first half, but on the opposite side, that was pretty close to opening the scoring. Great balance from the Brazilian.

53' Only allowing four changes at once has disrupted the rhythm, but we are back playing again. Milner cynically stops Zaha, now, but escapes a booking.

51' Milner dives in and misses Townsend, who sets Zaha free, but Liverpool defend well in the end. Flanagan breaks, but it comes to nothing.

50' Another Henderson pass into Salah, who is offside. He is now replaced by Kent, whilst Henderson swaps for Solanke. All of Liverpool's team has now changed, with all ten permitted substitutions made.

49' The same pattern of play as the first half, with Liverpool dominating the ball.

You are only allowed to change four at a time, hence the changes almost straight away following those at the break.

MORE SUBS: Woodburn for Grujic. Origi for Lallana. Wijnaldum for Sturridge. Coutinho for Firmino.

47' Chance for Sturridge, but he can't get the power, and Hennessey pounces on it.

46' We are back underway. Liverpool keeping possession for the time being.

Flanagan, Milner, Klavan and Lovren on for Moreno, Matip, Gomez and Alexander-Arnold (an entire back four). Palace unchanged for the second half.

The second period is coming up shortly. Changes are likely, with the likes of James Milner, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Lovren getting instructions from Jurgen Klopp.

Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah have been Liverpool's two best players, whilst for Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend have been (predictably) dangerous, as they often are.

Liverpool have been the better side, but have not found a goal. If it stays like this, penalties will be needed to see who will play Leicester in the final. Still 45 to go though! Don't go anywhere!

HALF-TIME! We reach the break goalless.

45+1' Salah looks to get in behind, but he can't get there. Free-kick to Liverpool then for a foul by Benteke, which Mignolet will take.

45' Lallana hits a shot, but it deflects off Sturridge and goes wide. He had Woodburn with him, but chose to go alone. One added minute.

44' Nearly half-time. Salah has been good, but neither side have shown much intensity, as you would expect at this stage of pre-season. It has had chances, though.

43' Henderson's ball in from the free-kick is cleared. Hennessey then makes a save from Sturridge's shot - Salah was in the vicinity, but could not do enough.

42' YELLOW CARD. Salah runs at Dann, who drags him back. Palace are terrified of his pace.

41' Mignolet now comes and misses the ball, but the corner comes to nothing in the end as Alexander-Arnold hacks clear. Safety first, but his clearance is poor - Palace lose it anyway.

40' Zaha wins a corner off Gomez. He got the wrong side of the young defender, who just about did enough to touch the ball out.

38' Still Liverpool press, but to no avail. Hennessey flaps at a cross, but Henderson can't beat him from distance when he was off his line. The Liverpool captain saw a chance there, but could not execute the volley.

37' Chance for Liverpool after some good play. Woodburn with a great pass to Sturridge, but he can't get a shot away.

35' Firmino went for a long pass but was beaten to it by Hennessey. Henderson, who is seeing a lot of the ball, is spraying passes all over here. Very much attack-v-defence.

34' Sturridge loses out and Puncheon sets Benteke away, but Gomez nudges it back to Mignolet.

33' Salah chases down Delaney to win a throw. He's been the best player on the park so far. Great endeavour.

32' Milivoljevic hits one well over the bar. Puncheon might be on the next one...

31' Benteke fouled by Gomez. Great position for a shot - central and 25 yards out. Gomez got sucked into making a tackle there when he should have waited.

30' Painful one for Lallana as he gets caught. Free-kick given on halfway.

29' Salah played in by Woodburn. He looks for Sturridge, but he can't find Sturridge. Firmino then trickles a shot towards goal. Still 0-0.

28' Liverpool deal with the corner that results, but give it back to Palace. Townsend and Zaha have been lively so far.

27' Mignolet saves from Anderson. Tough angle, but he was played in nicely from Townsend's reverse pass.

26' Back underway. Mignolet catches a cross from Schlupp at the second time of asking - a tough one, but he did well.

Momentary break as both teams head for water. It is very warm here in Hong Kong - more than 90% humidity and 25-plus degrees.

22' Liverpool win a corner. Taken by Salah but it goes well over everyone to Gomez. Salah then has a chance on his left foot, but he curls one over the top. Arjen Robben-esque, that.

21' Great ball from Moreno into Sturridge. Throw-in won by the frontman.

19' It's been a classic friendly game so far - clear quality, but not the intensity so far. Lallana wins the ball back, but Firmino can make nothing of it.

18' Schlupp gives chase to a long pass, but he can't keep the ball in. Offside then given against Palace.

17' Great pass from Henderson, before Lallana puts one over the top. It's largely Liverpool with the pressure.

16' Salah gets past Delaney with his speed, but he can't find Sturridge with a cross into the box. A corner then gets flapped at by Hennessey, but Palace survive.

15' The short corner is wasted, as it ends up being played out for a Liverpool throw by Anderson.

14' Zaha turns and twists, and wins a corner. Alexander-Arnold did well.

BIG CHANCE! Sturridge's shot is blocked by Dann, after good work from Woodburn got Alexander-Arnold in behind. He should've scored.

12' Firmino wins the ball off Townsend, before Ward makes a foul. Should be a yellow - Madley gives nothing as it is only a friendly.

11' Sturridge clears as it bobbles around. Another throw for Palace.

10' Zaha wins a free-kick. Chance to put the ball into the box here.

9' Trent Alexander-Arnold runs the ball out of play - goal-kick. Good position, but he could not get past Schlupp.

7' Palace come forward for the first time, but it goes out for goal-kick. Mignolet gets a first touch. Sturridge goes down momentarily, but is back to his feet again.

6' Huge cheer as Firmino takes down a long pass from Salah. Good possession, but perhaps the 'ooo's and 'aah's from the crowd were a little much.

5' Lallana tries to get in, but the ball gets away and Palace clear from the edge of the box.

4' Firmino chases a long pass from Matip, but he can only stop a goal-kick by putting it out for a throw.

3' Palace appear to have a back-three. Salah also through the middle, with Sturridge right and Firmino left, at least for now, for Liverpool.

2' Zaha wins a throw as he moves forward.

1' Liverpool keep the ball early on. Seem to be sussing out the suspect pitch, which has cut up slightly.

KICK-OFF! It's Crystal Palace who get us underway, slightly later than advertised because the earlier game overran.

And the players now do emerge. Bobby Madley is today's referee. A huge cheer in particular for the Liverpool players in their new orange third kit.

Slight delay as the players wait in the tunnel. Jordan Henderson and Jason Puncheon will lead the teams out.

Just five more minutes until kick-off. A superb and spine-tingling rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' rings around the Mong Kok stadium. The noise level is certainly better than the standard of the pitch. Very moving.

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has been speaking prior to the game, and he emphasises that he wants his side to play a slightly more attacking, free-flowing style than the Eagles are used to - might we see a hint of that today?

There is real excitement in the ground here, with lots and lots of red Liverpool shirts in the crowd. New boys Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke will have to get used to such a profile - if they underestimated how big Liverpool are before they came on the tour, they certainly know now.

Kick-off is just 20 minutes away - don't go anywhere!

The pitch has taken a real battering after all the rain here over the last few days - both games today are on the same turf. Jurgen Klopp and Frank de Boer will be very concerned about potential injuries.

Liverpool are warming up at the moment. The penalties - taken at the other end of the field - have just finished, with Leicester City winning 7-6 (Sam Field the unlucky man to miss). The winner here will face them on Saturday, with the losers facing West Brom earlier on the same day.

We also now know that an improved bid of around £66 million for Naby Keita has been rejected by RB Leipzig - that one might go on for a little longer. Expect Jurgen Klopp to be asked about that later.

The news broke just a few minutes ago that Liverpool have agreed a fee of around £8-10 million for Hull City's Andrew Robertson. Might this be Alberto Moreno's farewell appearance? Time will tell.

New signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek begins the game on the bench, then, alongside former Liverpool player Martin Kelly. Christian Benteke starts.

Crystal Palace subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Sako, Loftus-Cheek, Kelly, Ladapo, Kirby

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Schlupp; Townsend, Anderson, Milivoljevic, Puncheon, Zaha; Benteke

Crystal Palace team news to follow.

No Danny Ward at all for Liverpool. He is likely to have to be patient this season before he gets a chance.

It looks like Daniel Sturridge might be playing off the right of the front three, whilst Ben Woodburn is still favoured in midfield, rather than off the left where he featured a few times last season.

Liverpool subs: Karius, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Solanke, Coutinho, Grujic, Klavan, Origi, Flanagan, Kent (No Kevin Stewart who has flown home to join Hull City)

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Moreno; Henderson, Lallana, Woodburn; Salah, Firmino, Sturridge

Team news just breaking: Alberto Moreno among those to start for Liverpool...

Hello and welcome to this commentary from the Mong Kok Stadium in Hong Kong, as we prepare to follow Liverpool and Crystal Palace's latest preparations for the new Premier League campaign. The game Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream will start here in VAVEL at 13:30 hours in UK.

FRANK DE BOER (on the test Liverpool will provide):

"It’s a test for the ideas that you’ve tried to put across and doing what we’ve trained on for the past two-and-a-half weeks, so it’s important that we continue in that way and we improve on that, and also the physical aspect is very important as you get games under your belt. It is very important that you play games, especially against an opponent this strong as you can see how far away you are".

JURGEN KLOPP (on taking part in the tournament):

"We're really looking forward to playing in the Premier League Asia Trophy this summer. It's important that the club takes part in competitions like this as it gives local fans the opportunity to get closer to the action. The club has a huge fanbase in Hong Kong and we hope to put on a good performance for our fans".

It is just over two months since the two sides last met, with former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke coming back to haunt his former employers as the Londoners won 2-1 at Anfield; they meet once again at Anfield on matchday two of the new season.

Jurgen Klopp has left Sadio Mane at home as he continues to recover from injury. Emre Can is still to return after his exertions for Germany during this summer's Confederations Cup in Russia.

De Boer could give new signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea, his first taste of football in a Palace shirt, whilst both of Liverpool's new signings Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke are in their 25-man squad and should feature.

A youthful Crystal Palace side beat Maidstone United 3-1 last Saturday, but this will be a much stronger team, giving new boss Frank de Boer his first real chance to assess his squad.

This is Liverpool's third friendly of their pre-season so far - they beat Tranmere Rovers 4-0 across the River Mersey at Prenton Park, before drawing 1-1 with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium two days later.

In the event of a tie, penalties will be needed to see who will go on to the final. A new penalty system is being trialled by this tournament, as referee Bobby Madley explains https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/887605746212495360

The winner of the earlier game between West Brom and Leicester City will play the winner of this game on Saturday, with the two losers playing a third-place play-off.

I should point out that there has been a very significant amount of rain over the last few days, with some concerns over the standard of the pitch. The game will go ahead, but both sides will be hoping there are no injuries (especially with the injury-prone Daniel Sturridge in the "best condition" of Jurgen Klopp's tenure so far).

The game Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live kicks off at 20:30 local time (13:30 English time), and you can follow all the action right here in the Premier League Asia Trophy, with me, Matt Addison, on VAVEL.com.