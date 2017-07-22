Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Coutinho wizardry helps Reds to Premier League Asia Trophy

Philippe Coutinho put those Barcelona links to one side to help Liverpool to a win over Leicester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy final on Saturday, scoring and assisting as the Reds won 2-1.

Islam Slimani had given the Foxes an early lead, one that was quickly cancelled out by new boy Mohamed Salah. Coutinho then got a goal himself on the stroke of half-time, one that proved to be the winner.

Slimani strikes early on

Despite having the better of the opening stages, with Coutinho and Salah's slinky skills dazzling the home crowd, it was Liverpool who conceded first.

Having dealt with a dose of pressure from the Reds, Leicester took one of their first opportunities to attack perfectly.

A fantastic move that shifted the ball across the pitch quickly culminated in Christian Fuchs standing the ball up towards Islam Slimani at the back-post, James Milner left with little chance as the striker rose above him to power a header past Loris Karius.

It could have been two, minutes later, with Riyad Mahrez showing his talent. A sly nutmeg on Adam Lallana followed up by skinning Dejan Lovren drew a foul on the edge of the area, the free-kick being thundered into the wall by Danny Drinkwater.

Coutinho comes into his own

A little shell-shocked, Liverpool did manage to recover by squaring the game on 20 minutes, following manager Jürgen Klopp having some strong words with referee Bobby Madley on the touchline.

Mo Salah was the goalscorer, running the move throughout. Working with Trent Alexander-Arnold to manipulate the ball down the right, the Egyptian swiftly moved inside, initiating a give-and-go with Philippe Coutinho. Salah let the ball go and burst into the area, getting it back via a beautifully placed chipped pass by Coutinho, perfectly onside to nod the ball home himself.

Georginio Wijnaldum had a chance to score a rare 'away' goal to put his side ahead as Kasper Schmeichel failed to deal with a free-kick, the former Newcastle man unfortunate to see his strike deflected wide off Joel Matip.

It didn't matter too much though as Liverpool did complete their comeback just short of half-time, Coutinho adding to his assist with a fantastic goal.

As Salah's drifted ball was brought down by Adam Lallana, Coutinho took it off him outside the penalty area, drifting inside from the left before hammering the ball across goal and into the far corner, leaving the 'keeper with no chance.

Liverpool hold on to win trophy

Despite a raft of changes by each side around the break, it didn't dull the action with chances for both just after half-time.

Alexander-Arnold was in the thick of things, both positively and negatively, almost gifting Leicester a goal as his pass across defence was intercepted by Jamie Vardy, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius coming to the rescue with a fine save.

Up at the other end, Liverpool's young right-back impressed as he checked back onto his left-foot to angle in a cross for substitute Marko Grujic, the Serbian dazzling the crowd with an acrobatic effort that flew just over the bar.

Ryan Kent impressed as he came on, one particular move seeing him skip past Fuchs before sending an inviting cross in towards Daniel Sturridge, only for Danny Simpson to clear for a corner.

That proved to be one of the final attacks of the game in a second-half that yielded no goals, Liverpool holding onto their lead to clinch the Asia Trophy.