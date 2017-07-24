Jürgen Klopp: It is "no secret" that Lazar Marković is free to leave Liverpool this summer

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Lazar Marković's Liverpool career is all but over after Jürgen Klopp publicly admitted that it is "no secret" the winger is looking for a new club.

The Serbian winger returned to the Reds this summer after spending last season on loan at Sporting CP and then Hull City but was left out of the pre-season squad that travelled to Hong Kong recently.

Despite featuring in the club's opening pre-season friendly win over Tranmere Rovers, Marković's fate has since been confirmed by his absence for the 25-man travelling party for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Liverpool are open to offers for the 23-year-old, who cost them £20 million when joining from Benfica as a highly-rated youngster in the summer of 2014, but his Anfield career has never truly taken off.

Klopp revealed: "With Lazar, it's no secret that if he finds a club then we will negotiate [a deal]. It was like this last year too."

Despite admitting the Reds' No.50 is available, the German added that he is "a really good player" and that he likes him "as a person."

Having previously suffered from injury issues at Liverpool and during his loan spells away from the club, Klopp declared Marković is "now fit" and said that he is another player who is "in the best shape" he has seen as Reds boss.

"Before he had problems with his groin but now he's good," Klopp continued. "There will be a club out there who needs him."

Watford - managed by former Hull boss Marco Silva - are one club linked with a move, the Portuguese having called Marković "a big talent" last term.

Zenit St Petersburg are another side to have been linked, with a number of European clubs showing an interest in signing him.

Marković failed to deliver on his promise

While Marković showcased glimpses of his potential in first season at Liverpool, most notably a match-winning performance away at Sunderland in January 2015, his inconsistency let him down.

He failed to fully assert himself, having been shoehorned into an unfamiliar wing-back position under Klopp's predecessor Brendan Rodgers, ending the season having made 34 appearances, scoring three goals.

He was sent out on loan for more regular starts the following campaign, the wide-man later blaming Rodgers for his departure, as he went to Fenerbahce.

Marković had a largely fruitful time in Turkey, though injuries interrupted his form and restricted him to 20 appearances and two goals - his season ended in February by a hamstring problem.

Then followed a loan spell back to Portugal to work under Jorge Jesus - who Marković played for at Benfica - though disappointing form led Sporting to cut short his loan after six months.

The player almost signed for Sporting permanently, a £16 million fee mooted, though his desire to prove he could still carve himself a future at Liverpool forced a loan move.

By mid-January he was at relegation-battling Hull in the Premier League, where he arguably enjoyed his most productive temporary spell - scoring two goals in 12 games and exuding greater confidence in a series of brighter displays from a natural advanced position.

Liverpool are almost certain to make a loss on Marković, though a permanent move away appears the best deal for all involved - who has seemingly accepted that he no longer has a chance of making it on Merseyside.