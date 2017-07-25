Andrew Robertson in line for Liverpool friendly debut with James Milner injured

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Andrew Robertson is set for his first Liverpool outing on their pre-season tour of Germany, with James Milner's quad injury currently being monitored.

Milner sustained his issue in the Reds' Premier League Asia Trophy victory over Leicester City on Saturday, going off after 41 minutes with complaints of discomfort.

In his absence, Liverpool went on to win the competition thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho, cancelling out Islam Slimani's opener.

The vice-captain will continue to be assessed by the club's medical team, although his injury is not thought to be serious. Milner missed training on Monday and will go through a personal rehabilitation programme before his return designed to maintain his optimal fitness and see him return in full health.

Robertson expected to be given debut

The Englishman has yet to be officially ruled out for the trip to Germany, with Liverpool keen to give the converted defender a chance to prove his fitness in time.

But it is likely that Robertson will be handed his uncompetitive Liverpool debut in the club's celebratory clash with Hertha Berlin, a fixture organised to commemorate both side's 125th anniversaries this summer.

That will offer Robertson an early chance to stake his claim for the starting left-back spot, with the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season now little over a fortnight away.

After that, Jürgen Klopp's charges take part in the Audi Cup against Bayern Munich and then one of Atletico Madrid or Napoli. Their final pre-season friendly sees them face Athletic Club in Dublin a week before the start of the season.

Monday saw Robertson join the rest of Liverpool's senior squad in full training for the first time since completing his move last Friday.

With the Reds' first-team contingent back from their Hong Kong exertions, Sadio Mané and Danny Ings also made their returns from injury while Emre Can reported back to Melwood after an extended summer break due to the Confederations Cup.