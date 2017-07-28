Andrew Robertson eyes starting left-back role for Liverpool

Robertson completed his move to Liverpool last week (photo: Getty Images . John Powell)

Summer signing Andrew Robertson is hoping to force his way into Jürgen Klopp’s starting eleven ahead for Liverpool of the new season.

The Scottish international completed his £10 million from Hull last week and is now preparing to make his first appearance for the Reds against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The defender is determined to not just make up the numbers at Anfield and wants to show why he deserves to be Liverpool’s number one left-back.

Numero uno

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Robertson said: "I’ve come here wanting to be first choice. It’s obviously up to the manager as the competition will be big for that position, but it’s one I’m hoping to come out on top in.”

James Milner was expected to begin the season as the first choice left-back but the 31-year-old was forced off through injury against Leicester in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over the Foxes in the Premier League Asia Trophy final last week.

Milner travelled to Germany with the rest of the squad but he is not expected to take part in any of Liverpool’s friendlies as he continues his rehabilitation.

This gives Robertson the ideal chance to stake his claim and it is one he will be keen to take as he confessed he is not a player who enjoys watching from the sidelines.

"I don’t like it if I’m not part of the starting 11. I don’t like sitting on the bench. I’m not a good spectator, I’m a nightmare when I’m injured and I’m not playing," he continued.

"I respect the other players and I know how good a job they can do but I’ve just got to do my best and hopefully it’s enough for me to first choice."

After completing the formalities of his deal at Melwood, Robertson trained with his new teammates at Liverpool’s training base before flying out to Germany as part of Klopp’s 30-man squad.

The move from Hull, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, was always going to be a step up for Robertson and the 23-year-old has noticed the increase in quality in the training sessions he has taken part in yet he feels he is “fitting in more and more.”

He added: "It's a different standard and I've really enjoyed it. I feel capable of making that step up but it will take time.

"I'm playing with world class players and I need to get used to that in training.”

Arriving at a new club is not the easiest of things but the fullback has praised some of his new teammates including captain Jordan Henderson and Danny Ings who have been “different class.”

"They’ve all helped me feel at ease straightaway. I don’t think anyone else can understand my Scottish accent!

"The staff have all been very helpful as well so I’m sure I’ll be fully settled in in the next few days."

Learning the Liverpool style

Liverpool take on Watford on August 12 to begin their 2017-18 Premier League campaign and Robertson expects to be ready for the opening day.

"We've got two-and-a-half weeks until the start of the season so by then I should be right up to speed and ready to hit the ground running."

Klopp has been pictured in deep discussion with his new signing over the last couple of days and Liverpool’s no.26 is ready to learn from his German manager.

"The manager has said that he will go through things with me this week to show what he wants from his full-backs and his wingers, so I know what to ask of the person in front of me and the centre-backs alongside me," Robertson said.

Robertson enjoyed mixed results against Liverpool last season as Hull beat the Reds 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium but were thrashed 5-1 at Anfield and the Scot reflected on what he learned about Klopp’s system from those experiences.

"I know how their full-backs played against me and how hard it was when they were so high up the field and attacking. Defensively, they didn't give you a sniff either and that's what I want to do too.

"He likes his full-backs to be high when we're attacking. But first and foremost we're defenders and we need to keep it tight at the back."