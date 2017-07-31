Milner, Lovren and Karius all return to full Liverpool training ahead of Reds' Audi Cup involvement

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Loris Karius are all back in full training at Liverpool's pre-season training base in Rottach-Egern and will be available for the upcoming Audi Cup.

Goalkeeper Karius trained with his team-mates for the first time on Monday since landing in Bavaria last week after overcoming a hip injury, with Milner returning to training from a thigh problem on Sunday.

The left-back sustained the issue in a Premier League Asia Trophy win over Leicester City in Hong Kong earlier this month and it was speculated that he could the entire three-game tour of Germany, but he is now available for both of Liverpool's clashes this week.

Centre-back Lovren was also back after sustaining a muscle problem in the warm-up of the Reds' clash against Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion on Saturday and expected to be given the green light to be involved.

Jürgen Klopp's face Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their Audi Cup opener on Tuesday before facing the winners of Atletico Madrid's tie against Napoli the next day.

Previewing the Reds' involvement in the Audi Cup, Klopp explained that Lovren has "trained and looks fine so far" after the Hertha clash - adding: "He will be considered for selection in the two games if there is no reaction."

Klopp rules out Origi due to muscle injury

Like Lovren, Divock Origi complained of tightness in his hamstring in the warm-up on Saturday, but his problem will see him sidelined. The Belgian will continue to be monitored throughout his recovery.

Klopp told reporters: "Divock won't be available. He has picked up a very slight muscle injury. We are being cautious with this, but it makes sense."

The German insisted that Origi "will be monitored over the next few days" but said that the club's medical staff "are not overly concerned" that it is a serious issue.

Fellow front-man Danny Ings is also closing in on a return to action, although Klopp reiterated that Liverpool must remain patient with bringing the striker back.

The Reds boss revealed that Ings is "in a really good way" and said that the club "are very pleased with what he is doing."

"But it is smart and responsible for him that we allow him maximum time and sessions – both individually and with the team," warned Klopp.

He added that while Ings is "not involved in the matches just yet", it "means nothing more" than Liverpool taking the time to ensure Ings is "strong and ready" when he eventually returns.

Ward, Clyne and Gomez all out

Elsewhere back-up goalkeeper Danny Ward is nearing a return to fitness after a back problem.

The Welshman, who enjoyed an incredibly successful season on loan at recently-promoted Huddersfield Town last term, could yet be handed another temporary spell away from Merseyside.

Klopp had initially planned to hand Ward the chance to replicate his Huddersfield form in pre-season, though the 24-year-old's time on the sidelines means he may not get the chance.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne remains sidelined with a back injury, while Joe Gomez has picked up a minor knee injury. That means the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature at full-back, while Marko Grujić and Ben Woodburn are also fit.

On Gomez, who played 75 minutes against Hertha, Klopp told Liverpool's official website that the defender "will be missing from the next few games" although his injury is "nothing too serious" and "a little issue" that they simply "will take no risk" with.