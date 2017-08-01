Divock Origi determined to push on at Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp

Divock Origi wants to create more memories for the Reds. (Photo credit: Andrew Powell, Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Divock Origi endured some difficult periods last season, with Roberto Firmino preferred through the middle of the Reds front three, but he remains determined to succeed and fulfil his potential at the club.

The signing of Dominic Solanke from Chelsea, plus the return from injury of Danny Ings and a sustained period of fitness from Daniel Sturridge will mean even more competition, but the Belgian, who scored 11 goals in 43 appearances last season, is backing himself to get significant game time.

Reds striker confident in his own ability

"I believe in my qualities," he said, speaking to Liverpool's official website.

"I’ve made steps [since joining Liverpool]. When I look at my potential, I can see a lot," he continued, clearly not lacking the confidence that he can succeed under Jürgen Klopp.

Origi added: "I've had some very good moments and I've had some moments where it was difficult which is normal because you’re still on the way. I’m not at my peak yet in my career."

It is easy to forget that Origi is still just 22, still many seasons away from reaching the top of his game. Behind the scenes, he is working hard on his game, and is not shying away from putting in the hard graft required to make it to the very top.

He revealed that his focus is on "enjoying my game every moment" as he continued: "It’s not easy but you need to work hard, and the older you become the more you realise there’s a lot more than enjoying the game."

The Belgium international insisted: "I’m really passionate. I wouldn’t want to end my career and not fulfil my potential. What I know is that I believe in my qualities. If I enjoy every minute then good times are coming and the bad times will make me stronger."

There is always pressure on every player at a club like Liverpool, which can be difficult, especially for young players coming from abroad, but Origi always tries to remain positive.

He called it "a human feeling to feel pressure" and "to doubt" and "sometimes feel down" - but said: "I look more on the bright side. I really appreciate the things that I’ve got in life, even the simple things: being healthy, having a family that’s around me."

"The fact I can play at this level at this age is a blessing," Origi declared "It’s on me to enjoy every moment. Football is a way of expressing myself and it has always been.”

Origi happy on Merseyside

Entering his third season at Liverpool, having been bought from Lille for £10 million in the summer of 2014 as one of the many players brought in with the funds from Luis Suárez's sale, Origi is very happy and Liverpool, and is content with life.

Origi explained: "When I first came I didn’t know what to expect. I visited Liverpool before I signed. I visited the club, I met the people. The people are very special, they’re warm and they always treat you in a warm, respectful way."

The front-man praised Liverpool's fans for being "passionate" and "hard-working people who always want to help you and push you", insisting that he appreciates the "good vibes and the love of the people."

He has enjoyed being part of the club so far, and wants to push on further to repay the support of the fans.

Origi said: "The supporters appreciate it when you enjoy your game. You push each other forward: you give them joy and they give me joy. When I score I share it with them. When I do something good I share it with them. When we have bad moments we go through it together."

Origi will be hoping to be a key part of Liverpool’s Champions League push this coming campaign, although he will be missing from Liverpool's matches over the coming days in the Audi Cup as he recovers from an injury.

He will return in time for the start of the season, which kicks off at Vicarage Road when Liverpool play Watford at lunch-time a week on Saturday, and Origi will be hoping to create even more positive memories to cherish with Liverpool fans.