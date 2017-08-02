Jürgen Klopp: Alberto Moreno can still have Liverpool future if he plays as well as he did against Bayern Munich

(Picture: Getty Images - Jan Hetfleisch)

Jürgen Klopp has left the door open for Alberto Moreno to prolong his Liverpool career, though challenged the Spaniard to continue producing performances similar to his display against Bayern Munich.

Moreno was much more alike the highly-rated attacking full-back that the Reds signed for £12 million from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 as Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners against the Bundesliga giants.

Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah both struck in the first-half before substitute Daniel Sturridge added a late third as Klopp's charges booked an Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with a lethal performance against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Moreno, whose Anfield career had appeared destined to end after Andrew Robertson's arrival last month, helped force Salah's goal with a low cross than Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich could only palm out to the Egyptian.

Moreno "really played well" says Klopp

Asked about Moreno's performance at the Allianz Arena, Klopp said: "If he plays like he did today then yeah [he has a chance of playing for Liverpool]. It was a really good game by Alberto. That's why we kept him playing every second."

The German hailed that Moreno was "playing better" every second and "was more present" as the game wore on, adding: "He's really bit but he's had a little problem with his thigh since the day before yesterday [Sunday]. We had a test with him this morning and he really played well."

Klopp declared that his Liverpool players "decide themselves" how many games they will play this season, amidst suggestions that Moreno would be allowed to leave the club this summer after an underwhelming three-year spell on Merseyside.

Liverpool rejected an £11million bid from Napoli for Moreno earlier this summer, attempting to hold out for £15 million - though the Serie A side decided to end their interest.

With Robertson now signed, and James Milner another left-back option, Klopp could opt to allow Moreno to leave for less should another club display intent to sign the 25-year-old.

Reds boss says signing Salah was "a very good thing"

Klopp was also pleased with the performance of summer signing Salah, who netted his fourth goal in just five pre-season games from right-wing.

The Reds boss said that the club-record addition, who cost £37 million in joining from AS Roma, has "been very good ever since he was at Basel" when asked about the attacker's importance.

"This year, we could get him. He's a really great player for us," the manager told reporters, also insisting that Sadio Mané - who played in a front three with Salah for the first time - "was the main player for tempo" last season.

Klopp explained: "We have a lot of tempo, a lot of fine creative players, but not in the same kind of rhythm. There are a few younger players, so I think it was sensible to get him [Salah] and a very good thing."