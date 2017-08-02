Daniel Sturridge ruled out of Liverpool's Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid with thigh injury

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Daniel Sturridge will not be available for Liverpool's Audi Cup final clash with Atletico Madrid after picking up an injury in the victory over Bayern Munich.

The Reds opened the two-day tournament in stunning style, dispatching of Bundesliga giants Bayern emphatically on their own ground.

Wingers Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah put Jürgen Klopp's side in control before the break, before Sturridge - who entered the fray on 68 minutes - added a late third with a cool chip beyond Sven Ulreich.

But the England international sustained a thigh injury in the process and had to be withdrawn, and it has been revealed that he will be left out against as a precaution against Atleti.

Instead, Sturridge will remain at the club's Bavarian training base in Rottach-Egern, where medical staff will continue to assess the extent of his muscle injury.

Liverpool have yet to rule whether Sturridge's injury will keep him out of their final pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Saturday or indeed their opening Premier League game at Watford a week later.

Klopp hoping Sturridge injury isn't serious

Speaking after the win over Bayern, Klopp said on the 27-year-old: "I can't say yet [how bad the injury is]. He hurt his thigh."

The Reds boss declared that Sturridge "has really prepared well, really well" so far this summer and added: "I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon."

Klopp labelled Sturridge's goal as "great" and insisted that with the "chance just before that" it was obvious "how fast he is", insisting that his injury is "a shame" and hoping that it is "nothing serious."

Any serious problem for Sturridge would be another cruel blow to the striker, who has desperately struggled for a prolonged run of fitness across the past three seasons.

The No.15 had been heavily linked with an Anfield departure this summer, though the likelihood of him leaving has increasingly diminished with Klopp and his players insisting the importance of having a forward in the squad of Sturridge's capability and experience.

Liverpool are expected to name a completely different eleven against La Liga side Atleti as they go looking for another pre-season tournament triumph after their success in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Among the changes, defenders James Milner and Joe Gomez are available after missing the win over Bayern. They have travelled to the Allianz Arena after overcoming minor quad and knee injuries respectively.