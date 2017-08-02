Jürgen Klopp demands Liverpool improvement despite 3-0 Audi Cup thrashing of Bayern Munich

(Picture: Getty Images - NurPhoto)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp feels his side can still play much better even though they thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Allianz Arena in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.

In the German giants' own back-yard, goals from Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge handed the Reds a morale-boosting victory in Bavaria.

It booked Liverpool a clash with Spanish side Atletico Madrid but perhaps more importantly demonstrated their obvious qualities, particularly on the counter-attack with Mané and Salah.

But despite the level of Liverpool's performances and with the Premier League season little over a week away, Klopp feels there is further room from improvement from his charges as he judged the negatives of their display.

Reds boss: Some parts were good but in others we have to do better

He told reporters: "We won 3-0 but I don't like running around saying 'how good was this?!' because it wasn't. In a few parts of course it was good, in a few other parts everyone saw that Bayern had the ball too often and it was too easy to play through our lines. I cannot ignore this."

Klopp insisted he "cannot ignore" those aspects of Liverpool's performances and declared that he has "to speak about things are not good" also.

He said that "the beginning of the second-half" demonstrated that Liverpool can "be dominant with the ball" even "against an opponent like Bayern" and called upon his team to "do it and not wait until the second-half" to control possession.

"At first we came [into the game] late and then like 20 minutes too late and that was the problem," Klopp continued, labelling it "nice" that his team "scored in between" but insisting they "can do much better."

The German defiantly declared that he is not trying to warn the Premier League of Liverpool's potential for the coming campaign, but simply challenging his players to improve.

"It is not that I am trying to make the league afraid [and say]: 'Oh my god Liverpool beat Bayern 3-0 and they can do better.' We have to do better and that's what we are working on."

Klopp: Mané and Salah must be "hard and resistant" to avoid injury this year

Goalscorers Mané and Salah played together for the first time, the Senegalese wide-man swapping to a new left-wing position to allow the club's Egyptian club-record signing to take up his favoured role on the right.

The pair were devastating with Salah netting his fourth goal in five pre-season games and Mané displaying flashes of the ability that saw him crowned Player of the Season in his maiden year on Merseyside despite missing chunks of the season due to the Africa Cup of Nations and a knee injury.

On Mané - who is working his way back to full fitness after he was forced to undergo surgery back in April - Klopp insisted: "You saw that Sadio is not where he can be so he needs playing time, playing time, playing time."

Klopp enthused that Mané and Salah are "both good with Philippe Coutinho behind to play all the passes for them to run in behind" but insisted "they don't need to know it all the time."

The Liverpool manager reiterated that his attack "looks good" but challenged his players to "get fit and stay fit" and also "be hard and resistant" as he noted that "the season will be difficult" which is what they are "preparing" for.

Klopp is expected to ring the changes against Atleti on Wednesday night, with Daniel Sturridge ruled out as a precautionary measure with a thigh injury. James Milner and Joe Gomez are both in contention after overcoming minor issues.