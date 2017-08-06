Jurgen Klopp hints at no midfield signings despite Adam Lallana injury

Adam Lallana has become a big player for Liverpool, but is likely to be missing until the end of September (Photo credit: Michael Regan, Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, a hugely influential cog in the Reds side, has been ruled out for the whole of August and September with a thigh injury, and although he has returned from previous injuries in less time than initially anticipated, the depth of the squad is already coming into question.

Just like in January when Sadio Mane departed for the Africa Cup of Nations and Jurgen Klopp opted not to sign anyone else as a replacement, the Liverpool boss has suggested he will make do with what he has, prompted by the form of certain individuals during pre-season.

Dominic Solanke has been impressive since arriving on Merseyside off the back of being named the Under-20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, whilst Alberto Moreno, who looked to be on his way out, has performed consistently when given the opportunity, including a starring role in the victory over Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena.

So good has the Spanish left-back been, Klopp has strongly hinted that Liverpool may no longer need to sign a midfielder, as James Milner could be able to slot back into his preferred central berth, with Moreno taking back the full-back spot.

What did Klopp say?

“Alberto Moreno is 100 per cent back, which is very nice after a really difficult year,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Andrew Robertson shows all the skills." Klopp commented. "He, of course, still has to adapt because he is not here too long, but you can already see what a threat he is going to be offensively.

“That means Milly (James Milner) is free from midfield, so without being in the transfer market we have a new midfield player, which is nice”.

Liverpool have been frustrated so far in chases for Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk, but remain firmly in the hunt for the latter, should Southampton decide against keeping an asset worth more than £60 million when he is currently refusing to play.

Klopp has not completely ruled out more signings, but the Dutch central defender appears likely to be the only one if something does get done.

“We always said that until 31 August we run through the world with open eyes. It’s clear. We don’t decide alone, it’s other clubs – it’s all about other clubs,” he said.

The future of Van Dijk is very much still in the air, but Klopp's comments would appear to suggest that more bodies in midfield are not imminent.

Lallana is expected to miss both legs of the Champions League qualifier against 1899 Hoffenheim, as well as league games against Watford, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Manchester City, Burnley and Leicester City.

That would leave Klopp with Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Marko Grujic and Ben Woodburn to choose from in the middle of the park, with Milner joining the group as opposed to playing full-back, in what is a crucial period of the season.