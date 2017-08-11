Watford vs Liverpool Live Stream Commentary Score of Premier League 2017-18

Given we've only had one game so far, it's not too late to plug the predictions of some of VAVEL UK's Premier League editors for 2017-18. Take a look at what we guessed will happen and let us know your own predictions by tweeting them to @VAVEL. Are we right for all six of us to predict Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to win the title this season?

Did you know? Today's clash marks Jürgen Klopp's 100th competitive match as Liverpool manager, having won 50 of his 99 to date. Can his side claim the 51st win under the German here today? Vicarage Road is the scene of what remains his heaviest defeat as Reds boss, losing 3-0 to Watford back in December 2015.



Of four attempts until now, the Hornets have never won on the opening day of a Premier League season - drawing twice and losing twice. The last time they began a top-flight campaign with a win was well back in 1987-88, a season in which they went on to be relegated. By contrast, Liverpool are looking to win a opening Premier League game for the fifth successive year in a row.

It wasn't all that long ago that these two teams last met at this exact same venue. In fact, it is 103 days since Liverpool came to Watford on a Monday night and left as 1-0 winners thanks to Emre Can's Goal of the Season winner. Enjoy that spectacular bicycle kick goal again in all its glory here.

Emre Can with a piece of perfection...



It's the final day in the @TAGHeuer countdown.#PLkickoff pic.twitter.com/xecsaIBIX7 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 10, 2017

Liverpool are likely to only hand club-record acquisition Mohamed Salah - brought in from AS Roma for £36.9 million earlier this summer - his first league start for the club, the winger likely to start on the left with Sadio Mané on the opposite flank. Fellow summer additions Andrew Robertson from Hull City and ex-Chelsea frontman Dominic Solanke could also make up Klopp's 18-man match-day squad given their other absences.

Of course, with this the first game of the season after a summer break - there will be a few debutants on either side. Watford could hand first competitive starts to club-record signing Andre Gray, who cost £18.5 million from Burnley, and £11 million Brazil U20 international Richarlison - who both joined the club earlier this week. Midfield duo Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes, signed from Chelsea and Derby County respectively, could also make their bows - with right-back Kiko Femenia from Aláves another who could be handed his debut.

Watford could be without skipper Troy Deeney, who recently underwent surgery on a groin injury but was said to be progressing well on Thursday by manager Silva. The striker could be in with a shout of making the squad, though is unlikely to start after Silva revealed he had yet to return to full team training. Otherwise, Mauro Zárate (knee), Christian Kabasele (hamstring) and Brice Dja Djedje (knock) will all miss out, while centre-back Craig Cathcart is not yet back from a knee injury that ended his season early last year.

Coutinho will play no part today due to a reported back injury, with some understandably questioning the legitimacy of his issue. The midfielder has not trained since last Friday though and was therefore not available for contention today. That said, he might not have been involved even if he was fit after his request to leave was rejected on Friday. Liverpool will also be without senior players such as right-back Nathaniel Clyne (back), striker Daniel Sturridge (quad) and Adam Lallana (thigh). The good news is that captain Jordan Henderson is back from an illness that forced him to miss the club's final pre-season friendly last weekend.

But the story surrounding the Merseyside outfit right now undoubtedly concerns the future of playmaker Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian yesterday submitted an official transfer request in an effort to push through a move to Barcelona, just hours after Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement insisting Coutinho was "definitively" not for sale this summer at any price. It's going to be an interesting final few weeks of the window at Anfield. Will Coutinho get his way? Liverpool have already rejected bids of £72 million and £90 million for their prized asset.

But moving on to today's game, which sees Marco Silva takescharge of his first competitive match as Watford manager after replacing Walter Mazzarri. The Hornets go looking to improve upon last season's nervy survival - ending up in 17th - this season under Silva but they face a tough start. The Portuguese boss' reign gets underway with a visit from Jürgen Klopp's Reds, who start the season rocked by off-field issues but looking to build on last season's fourth-placed finish. Indeed, they have a Champions League campaign to start on Tuesday when they face Hoffenheim in the first of a two-legged play-off qualifier to reach the group stages.

The 2017-18 campaign got underway last night with a breathless meeting between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium. The Foxes twice took the lead but lost 4-3 after late goals from double substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud handed the Gunners victory. Start as you mean to go on and all that. Over to you, Watford and Liverpool...

Good afternoon and welcome back! Yes, the Premier League is back - even though it has never quite been away such has been the madness of the summer transfer window. Today sees Watford host Liverpool at Vicarage Road as both teams kickstart their new top-flight campaigns and we'll have live minute-by-minute text commentary updates here for you at VAVEL UK. Kick-off is coming your way at 12:30pm BST, but until then we'll have all of the build-up and news before today's two teams are announced an hour before we get underway (11:30am), so stay tuned.