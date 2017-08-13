Sadio Mané: We will work hard to be better

[Photo via Getty Images]

Liverpool ​will be looking to get back to the training ground and work hard to improve after a disappointing draw against Watford ​on the opening day of the Premier League ​season, according to Sadio Mané.

The Reds were immediately on the back foot after a slugglish start to the game which saw ​Stefano Okaka ​put the home side in the lead. However, a brilliant one-two move down the flank saw Mané draw Liverpool level.

That didn't last long though, with The Reds continuing to struggle defensively. With poor organisation and a lack of shape, The Hornets were able to surge ahead once again through Abdoulaye Doucoure before Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah came up with timely second-half goals to put Liverpool on the front foot.

However, it was old habits that died hard when Miguel Britos was allowed to bundle the ball home in injury-time to seal a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Liverpool disappointed not to take home all the spoils, says Mané

"We're disappointed because we deserved to win," ​said Mané. ​"We should have defended better in this kind of game, it's always complicated with long balls. It's the first game of the season and we're going to try and work hard for the next games."

"No excuses - everybody is fit. We're unlucky we didn't get three points because we were looking for that, but the next game we're going to be ready to get three points to make our fans happy."

Front three deliver a purring second-half display despite defeat

Blunt in the first-half, Liverpool's front three were far more effective during the second forty five, with Firmino, Mané and Salah all getting themselves on the scoresheet.

​"They are great players," ​said the Senegalese winger. ​"They showed again they can do well and try to help the team. I'm happy for them, but we should have done even better to get three points."

“We are all professionals. This can happen in football. With all due respect to Watford, we should have won, we were the better team. But it’s football. We’ll accept it, forget it and try to be ready for the next game," ​concluded Mané.

Liverpool take on Hoffenheim in the first-leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, with the team having little time to dust themselves off and get ready for a crucial match.